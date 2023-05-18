Big Band Blowout Concert with Guest Musician, Sherman Irby May 2023
Esperanza Jazz thrilled to host the 2023 Big Band Blowout concert featuring Sherman Irby this May at the District PAC.
Anaheim, CA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Esperanza Jazz is thrilled to welcome Big Band Blowout guest artist, Alto saxophonist and composer, Sherman Irby.
Sherman Irby connected with the fertile and vital scene at Smalls in New York, where he was a regular in the 90's. Here Sherman caught the attention of Blue Note Records. Presently, Sherman has rejoined the newly renamed Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Sherman, along with most members of the orchestra, has arranged much of the vast library of music that they have performed over the past 16 years.
Big Band Blowout is the collaborative concert featuring Esperanza High School and Bernardo Yorba Middle School Jazz Bands playing alongside a professional musician as guest artist. The professional artist mentor provides master class preparation with the students in advance of the concert with enriching improvisation and big band music techniques. The majority of the tunes were arranged by Irby himself and lend to the professionalism expected of the accompanying young musicians.
"The concert supports EEU’s education focus on the benefit of performance opportunities," said Mr Davis, "and is just more fun than we should be allowed."
BBB concert tickets, program ads and shout-outs benefit EEU annual fundraising with all proceeds going back to the entire EEU. Each year, local businesses participate in this signature Jazz Concert experience by purchasing advertising space in the Big Band Blowout Program. EEU offers a vibrant community of more than 400 members that proudly support program partners. Visit EHSEU website and Search Big Band Blowout.
About Esperanza Entertainment Unit: Director Brad Davis, performer and studio teacher from southern California music community, continuously prepares students for lifelong appreciation of performing arts, as enthusiasts and professional artists. EEU Boosters nonprofit organization supports the Music Director in providing EEU students with high-quality instrumental music education and performance opportunities. Enjoy EEU music performances at EHSEU YouTube Channel.
Contact
Brad Davis
(714)986-7540 ex:13711
http://ehseu.org/
bdavis@pylusd.org
