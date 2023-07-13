WingIts® Presents: ShowerLuxe™
ShowerLuxe™ shower doors are the finishing touch for a complete bathroom from industry titan WingIts®. With two door styles and multiple finish options, ShowerLuxe™ is a versatile fit for any space with the guaranteed quality of WingIts®.
Wall, NJ, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The highly anticipated release of WingIts® shower doors has arrived. ShowerLuxe™ shower doors are the finishing touch to a complete bathroom package, with products ranging from bath accessories, LED mirrors, cast marble pans and panels, wood shelving storage, and more! Complete your bathroom with the same quality found in over 2.86 million hotel rooms across North America.
These two new shower door styles come with exclusive features such as stainless steel frames and hardware to provide unmatched commercial-grade structure and durability. The 3/8"(10mm) nano-coated beveled doors with GlassArmor™ technology repels water stains and fingerprints, while the safety tempered glass reduces liability. These bypass rolling doors have multi-point panel stops along jambs to ensure closure and protect against water leaks.
The Avalon™ style features exclusive TRAMtec™ structural gliding technology to function smoothly and quietly, while the Avant™ style features extended-height bypass glass doors and oversized rollers.
The stainless steel frames are available in classic polished, timeless satin, or trendy matte black finishes, and are available with five different towel bar options unique to the company and designed to coordinate with WingIts® best-selling stainless steel bath accessories.
With this latest addition of ShowerLuxe™ stainless steel framed doors, WingIts® once again leads the industry in innovative stainless steel products.
