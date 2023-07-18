Author Robert A. Pence aka gpb’s New Book, “Tranquility Teetering on Tears,” is a Collection of Evocative Poems Exploring Universal Truths Through Personal Consequences

Recent release “Tranquility Teetering on Tears: Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy- An Incident in Faith, Hope, and Love,” from Page Publishing author Robert A. Pence aka gpb, is a personal diary, a public confession, and a manifesto for the new millennium, calling out the ageless sins of mankind and the timeless hypocrisies of religion. The book is meant to touch hearts, heal wounds, question moral authority, and illustrate tearful forgiveness.