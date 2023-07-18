Author Robert A. Pence aka gpb’s New Book, “Tranquility Teetering on Tears,” is a Collection of Evocative Poems Exploring Universal Truths Through Personal Consequences
Recent release “Tranquility Teetering on Tears: Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy- An Incident in Faith, Hope, and Love,” from Page Publishing author Robert A. Pence aka gpb, is a personal diary, a public confession, and a manifesto for the new millennium, calling out the ageless sins of mankind and the timeless hypocrisies of religion. The book is meant to touch hearts, heal wounds, question moral authority, and illustrate tearful forgiveness.
Valparaiso, IN, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert A. Pence aka gpb, a US Army veteran, long distance runner, relentless bicyclist, unyielding poet, an aspiring monk, a Christian heretic, and an 80-year-old widower has overcome much and will forever grieve his wife’s death and life’s many injustices, has completed his new book, “Tranquility Teetering on Tears: Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy- An Incident in Faith, Hope, and Love”: a collection of poetry penned with ink, passion, fury, and wonderment offering a glimmer of divine light amid the darkness of humanity.
“Tranquility Teetering on Tears” is an insightful observation of a nontraditional society and written by a nontraditional student formed and scripted in a traditional Lutheran University that is currently presided over by a Roman Catholic.
The poems are interesting to be sure and question the Christian communities worldwide.
This questioning was not the intention of the poet gpb but means of therapy in a world being turned upside down by children of an unknown God.
Upsetting at times, yet true to form, in a world population at war rather than love.
Just poems, yes, fulfilling the poet’s call to discover and teach the meaning of faith, hope, and love.
Published by Page Publishing, Robert A. Pence aka gpb’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tranquility Teetering on Tears: Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy- An Incident in Faith, Hope, and Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Tranquility Teetering on Tears” is an insightful observation of a nontraditional society and written by a nontraditional student formed and scripted in a traditional Lutheran University that is currently presided over by a Roman Catholic.
The poems are interesting to be sure and question the Christian communities worldwide.
This questioning was not the intention of the poet gpb but means of therapy in a world being turned upside down by children of an unknown God.
Upsetting at times, yet true to form, in a world population at war rather than love.
Just poems, yes, fulfilling the poet’s call to discover and teach the meaning of faith, hope, and love.
Published by Page Publishing, Robert A. Pence aka gpb’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tranquility Teetering on Tears: Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy- An Incident in Faith, Hope, and Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories