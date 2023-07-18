Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, "Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Stick Reindeer Races," Follows a Young Girl Who Partakes in an Annual Children's Event in Town

Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Stick Reindeer Races,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn, is an adorable story that centers around a little girl named Ryleigh whose Uncle Santa is helping out with her town's yearly stick reindeer race. With her trusty stick reindeer Biscuit by her side, Ryleigh is ready to race with all her friends to see who will take first place.