Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, "Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Stick Reindeer Races," Follows a Young Girl Who Partakes in an Annual Children's Event in Town
Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Stick Reindeer Races,” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn, is an adorable story that centers around a little girl named Ryleigh whose Uncle Santa is helping out with her town's yearly stick reindeer race. With her trusty stick reindeer Biscuit by her side, Ryleigh is ready to race with all her friends to see who will take first place.
Wolf Point, MT, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Dunn has completed her new book, “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Stick Reindeer Races”: a charming tale that centers around an exciting yearly summer tradition that helps to keep the magic of Christmas alive in a small town all year round.
“This Uncle Santa adventure takes place in a little town in the northeastern corner of Montana called Wolf Point, where Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus live,” writes Dunn. “Wolf Point hosts the Wild Horse Stampede every July, and this year, Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus help with the Stick Reindeer Races.
“Ryleigh is a two-year-old little girl who loves her ‘HoHo’ as she affectionately calls Uncle Santa. She enters the stick reindeer race with her friends. The kids all have a great time, and Ryleigh teaches them how important it is to give a friend a hand when they need a little help.
“Stampede is always fun, spending time with friends and family. Join Uncle Santa as he continues to put smiles on the faces of everyone he meets.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Dunn’s enthralling tale is the seventh entry in the author’s “Uncle Santa” series and presents a beautiful tale about the importance of friendship and helping others, no matter what. With vibrant and colorful illustrations to help bring Dunn’s tale to life, “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Stick Reindeer Races” is sure to delight readers of all ages and keep them ready for more adventures with Uncle Santa.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate: Stick Reindeer Races” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
