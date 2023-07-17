Author Claude Phipps’s New Book, "When Scientists Were Gods," Explores Atomic Experiments That Were Performed Without the Knowledge or Consent of the American People

Recent release “When Scientists Were Gods,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Claude Phipps, is a compelling look at the ways in which scientists of the past were honored and trusted for their ongoing work for mankind, but how the hubris of American scientists was brought out by the nuclear arms race and the sacrifices that were willingly made.