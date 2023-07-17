Author Claude Phipps’s New Book, "When Scientists Were Gods," Explores Atomic Experiments That Were Performed Without the Knowledge or Consent of the American People
Recent release “When Scientists Were Gods,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Claude Phipps, is a compelling look at the ways in which scientists of the past were honored and trusted for their ongoing work for mankind, but how the hubris of American scientists was brought out by the nuclear arms race and the sacrifices that were willingly made.
Santa Fe, NM, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Claude Phipps has completed his new book, “When Scientists Were Gods”: a fascinating look at the experiments that were performed to discover the effects nuclear weapons would have on communications hat went on without the knowledge of the American people, who to this day largely don’t know what was being done behind closed doors.
Author Claude Phipps earned BS and MS degrees at MIT, and a PhD at Stanford in 1972 for their first laser-plasma interaction experiment. At Los Alamos, he facilitated peaceful applications of lab technology as associate director of the Alliance for Photonic Technology, was project leader for the laser effects program, and developed a general theory for predicting pulsed laser pressure on surfaces in a vacuum. He formed Photonic Associates in 1995 to develop laser space propulsion, and later invented the “ORION” and “L’ADROIT” concepts for laser space debris reentry and collaborated with CNES to develop the Just-in-time Collison Avoidance concept. He has authored 145 scientific journal publications in laser applications and materials interactions and 158 conference presentations. He chaired the High Power Laser Ablation conferences in Santa Fe from 1998 to 2022 and is an author or contributor to three books on laser interaction, plus a popular science book, titled, “No Wonder You Wonder” (Springer, 2016).
“In these days, it is hard to remember a time more than a half-century ago when scientists were gods, honored and trusted both to defend and heal us, creating ultimate weapons as well as the polio vaccine,” writes Phipps. “We took our shots because we trusted the experts. We trusted them to test atomic weapons, aboveground at first, because we weren't aware of cancers among the ‘downwinders’ and knew that the US was in a weapons race. This book is the inside story of kiloton to megaton atomic weapons being exploded three hundred miles above the earth in secret programs that most people still don't know about, to see what would happen to communications and radar in an atomic war.
“Even in the very first atomic test, they were playing with unknown consequences at a time when the ‘computers’ were women running Marchant mechanical calculators. It is also the story of these same scientists, beginning fifty years ago, turning their efforts toward making power from controlled fusion to get us away from dependence on oil and using their unique positions and knowledge to set up arms control agreements.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Claude Phipps’s engaging tale takes readers on a very personal visit with two of the central characters, Dr. Ray Kidder and Nicolas Christofilos of the Livermore Labs, at the beginning of this change of direction. In this eye-opening read, Phipps explores the idea that the closer one’s work was with nuclear weapons, the larger their ego would become, and that human gods such as scientists still have human faults.
