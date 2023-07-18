Authors Jessica Whitman-Raymond Lucier, Lee Whitman-Raymond, Rob Whitman-Raymond, and Becky Whitman-Raymond’s New Book, “Where's Becky?” is released

Recent release “Where’s Becky? How Becky Raised Her Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Jessica Whitman-Raymond Lucier, Lee Whitman-Raymond, Rob Whitman-Raymond, and Becky Whitman-Raymond, chronicles the intimate family odyssey of raising a child with special needs.