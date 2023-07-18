Authors Jessica Whitman-Raymond Lucier, Lee Whitman-Raymond, Rob Whitman-Raymond, and Becky Whitman-Raymond’s New Book, “Where's Becky?” is released
Recent release “Where’s Becky? How Becky Raised Her Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Jessica Whitman-Raymond Lucier, Lee Whitman-Raymond, Rob Whitman-Raymond, and Becky Whitman-Raymond, chronicles the intimate family odyssey of raising a child with special needs.
Blackstone, MA, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Whitman-Raymond Lucier, Lee Whitman-Raymond, Rob Whitman-Raymond, and Becky Whitman-Raymond have completed their new book, “Where’s Becky? How Becky Raised Her Family”: a memoir that describes the development of a family over thirty years, written in four voices: mom, dad, older sister, and, intermittently, the star of the show, Becky.
The inspiration for this book emerged out of the authors’ experiences of being a family on a major road trip without a map. They are hoping that “Where’s Becky?” will be a source of direction for other families on a special needs journey. Lee, Rob, and Jessica Whitman-Raymond are psychoanalytic therapists and writers. Lee has been writing since she was four. She took a fellowship at Brown University where she completed her MFA in poetry under the tutelage of Michael Harper. Lee eventually published her award-winning manuscript: “The Light on Our Faces.” The poem “Knock” was published in 1997 in “Worcester Magazine,” and “Talking Back to Maleficent” was published in “Kaleidoscope,” a journal of disability, in 2016.
Lee lives for music, plays three instruments, and sings. Jessica completed her BFA in poetry at Brandeis where she won a university prize for her manuscript. She is an older sister extraordinaire and an aficionado of cats. Rob is a graduate of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and has published several clinical papers on psychoanalytic approaches to addiction. Rob is a foodie who loves to cook. Becky speaks several languages (not all of them understood). She is a master beader and craftswoman who almost always sings on key.
The authors write, “It has been said that if you can’t find the book you need, then you must write it. This book was born out of our family’s bafflement over the development and behavior of our youngest daughter and our fruitless search for directions on how to live with the challenges she brought to us individually and collectively.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessica Whitman-Raymond Lucier, Lee Whitman-Raymond, Rob Whitman-Raymond, and Becky Whitman-Raymond’s insightful tale is written with the insight of psychoanalysis, the style of dedicated writers, and the authority of a family determined to not only survive but to flourish.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Where’s Becky? How Becky Raised Her Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
