Author George Chronbrook’s New Book, "The Chornbrook Mysteries Book Four," is an Assortment of Mystery Stories That Will Keep Readers Guessing with Each Turn of the Page

Recent release “The Chornbrook Mysteries Book Four: The Oyster and the Fisherman and Other Stories,” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Chronbrook, is an exhilarating series of stories combining mystery and romance revolving around an intriguing cast of characters and scenarios set all over the globe.