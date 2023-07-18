Author George Chronbrook’s New Book, "The Chornbrook Mysteries Book Four," is an Assortment of Mystery Stories That Will Keep Readers Guessing with Each Turn of the Page
Recent release “The Chornbrook Mysteries Book Four: The Oyster and the Fisherman and Other Stories,” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Chronbrook, is an exhilarating series of stories combining mystery and romance revolving around an intriguing cast of characters and scenarios set all over the globe.
New York, NY, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- George Chronbrook, a prolific author who is always on the lookout for a good title to drive his narratives, has completed his new book, “The Chornbrook Mysteries Book Four: The Oyster and the Fisherman and Other Stories”: a gripping anthology collection of short mysteries set in various locations all around the world.
Chronbrook shares, “The road map of events in Book Four of the Chornbrook Mysteries will meander from the East Coast to Cancun, then back to New Hampshire and California, only to return later to New York via New Jersey. After a short break, the reader will have an opportunity to jump over the pond to London, then to Paris, come back to London and travel by rail to Edinburgh, take a flight for Vienna, spend a summer in a small village in Italy, and then go back to Connecticut for a Thanksgiving dinner with four murders in the menu.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George Chronbrook’s captivating tales will take readers on a fascinating journey as each mystery slowly unravels, revealing shocking twists and turns along the way. Deeply compelling and character-driven, each story is masterfully woven and designed to keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Chornbrook Mysteries Book Four: The Oyster and the Fisherman and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
