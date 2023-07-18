Author Leslie Olson’s New Book, "Anything for Teressa," is a Story of Family and How Far One is Willing to Go for Them
Recent release “Anything for Teressa,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leslie Olson, reveals that no cost is too great for family but also family can be the only thing that saves us.
Sammamish, WA, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Olson, a long time organ recovery surgeon and pioneer in his field, husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Anything for Teressa”: a gripping story that follows John Nellono, a man that values his granddaughter Teressa more than anything, even going so far as to take a life, so when her life is put in danger due to declining health, no cost is too high and no action is too great if he can save her.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Leslie Olson’s harrowing tale delves into a different and darker side of things, as we follow the handsome, charming, and workaholic Jack Stone, a pioneer of the organ transplanting business, but his morality and commitment are tested when he has to choose between doing the unthinkable and the fate of the woman he loves, all while his own life hangs in the balance.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Anything for Teressa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
