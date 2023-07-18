Stacy Bobbie’s New Book, "Sticky Side Down," Follows a Young Boy and His Mother Who Share a Tight Bond and Discuss Why Their Relationship is Like Tape and Paper
Plattsburgh, NY, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stacy Bobbie, a middle school math teacher who has been teaching for twenty-four years and hosts her own YouTube math channel, has completed her most recent book, “Sticky Side Down”: a wonderful tale of a young boy’s close bond he shares with his mother, and the beautiful way they describe it.
Stacy writes, “‘Sticky Side Down’ is a heartwarming story that shows a beautiful relationship of a child and his mommy and how spending all their time together formed an amazing connection that they will have forever. The little boy always said he was made of tape because he was stuck to his mommy. He began to ask a question about how long their connection would last.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stacy Bobbie’s book is a charming tale that will touch the hearts of readers of all ages as they explore Gavin’s heartfelt relationship with his mother. With vibrant artwork to help bring Stacy’s tale to life, “Sticky Side Down” is a stirring and unforgettable story that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Sticky Side Down” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
