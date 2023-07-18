Lisa Hastings’s New Book, "The Adventures of Hamish: Hamish Adopts a Brother," Centers Around a Dog Who Must do All He Can to Protect His Family's Newest Addition
Polk, PA, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lisa Hastings, who holds a degree in fine arts from Fort Lewis College, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Hamish: Hamish Adopts a Brother”: a delightful tale of an adventurous dog who suddenly becomes a big brother when his family adopts a brand new puppy for him to play with and grow their family.
Originally from Durango, Colorado, author Lisa Hasting’s greatest treasure as a young girl was the sixty-four-count box of crayons with the sharpener on the back of the box. As she grew older, she graduated from crayons to colored pencils and still uses them to make her illustrations today. She has always enjoyed writing short stories, which led to an interest in creating her own series of children’s books. Currently, Hastings resides in northwestern Pennsylvania on one hundred acres in the woods with her husband, John; two Sheltie puppies, Hamish and Fergus; and two kitties, Paco and Diego.
“Join Hamish on his next great adventure—becoming a big brother!” shares Hastings. “Along with his kitties, Paco and Diego, Hamish learns about the joy of adoption, the responsibilities of becoming a big brother, and love’s endless capacity to grow.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Hastings’s book is a charming adventure that will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, as they follow along on Hamish’s journey to discover what being a big brother means. With beautiful and vibrant artwork by the author herself, Hasting weaves an unforgettable and heartfelt tale that young readers will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Hamish: Hamish Adopts a Brother” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from Durango, Colorado, author Lisa Hasting’s greatest treasure as a young girl was the sixty-four-count box of crayons with the sharpener on the back of the box. As she grew older, she graduated from crayons to colored pencils and still uses them to make her illustrations today. She has always enjoyed writing short stories, which led to an interest in creating her own series of children’s books. Currently, Hastings resides in northwestern Pennsylvania on one hundred acres in the woods with her husband, John; two Sheltie puppies, Hamish and Fergus; and two kitties, Paco and Diego.
“Join Hamish on his next great adventure—becoming a big brother!” shares Hastings. “Along with his kitties, Paco and Diego, Hamish learns about the joy of adoption, the responsibilities of becoming a big brother, and love’s endless capacity to grow.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Hastings’s book is a charming adventure that will capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, as they follow along on Hamish’s journey to discover what being a big brother means. With beautiful and vibrant artwork by the author herself, Hasting weaves an unforgettable and heartfelt tale that young readers will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Hamish: Hamish Adopts a Brother” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories