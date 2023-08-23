New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Not Until We Have All Your Wounded”
Tucson, AZ, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "Get on the radio and call for a Dustoff!"
This was the urgent call that signaled the need for a medical evacuation helicopter and aircrew in the thick of the Vietnam War. That's where a 20-year-old farm boy from Arizona found himself: a Dustoff pilot risking his life to rescue wounded fellow soldiers from the heart of the battlefield. After spending over eighteen months enduring basic training, flight school, and medic training, he eventually found himself posted to the 236th Medical Detachment, located in Da Nang, Vietnam, where he and his fellow air crewmen embarked on countless daring missions. This is the story of his year-long combat tour, filled with heartbreak, heroism, and unforgettable experiences.
“Dr. Glen skillfully weaves humor and practicality in captivating tales of service, revealing historical and political insights of the time. A thrilling tribute to the brave souls who served in unarmed, medical evacuation vehicles … humanity and courage at its finest.” —M.G. Harney, award-winning novelist
About the Author
After graduating from Arizona State University, John Glen underwent helicopter flight training, and medic training with the US Army, and was then posted to the 236th Medical Detachment in Da Nang, Vietnam.
After the military, Glen flew helicopters for both the US and Florida Forest Service for fourteen years. Glen then changed careers, becoming a history professor, first at Principia College, then St. Louis Community College, earning his Ph.D. from St. Louis University in 2000.
Release Date: September 27, 2023
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Pages: 170 • Fiction: Action & Adventure, Historical, War & Military
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-416-8 / $19.99
eBook: 978-1-61179-417-5 / $8.99
Available through booksellers worldwide
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/john-glen/ for more details.
