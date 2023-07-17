Lisa Wright’s Newly Released “My Worship Is for Real” is an Encouraging Collection of Personal Testimony and Reflection on Key Scripture
“My Worship Is for Real,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Wright, is an inspiring reflection on life, faith, and family as the author recounts key experiences and spiritual lessons that have shaped and guided her spiritual growth.
Martinsville, VA, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Worship Is for Real”: an empowering opportunity for personal reflection. “My Worship Is for Real” is the creation of published author Lisa Wright, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for the performing arts and enriching the lives of children.
Wright shares, “In this inspirational collection, Lisa Wright magnifies the benefits of worship. Through personal testimonies and revelations, she reveals how true worship is tested and prevails. Featuring the story of Hannah and other biblical scriptures, this book encourages the reader to experience a deeper relationship with God through worship that is real in the eyes of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Wright’s new book takes readers to a fresh perspective of faith that brings a potent reminder for active worship.
Wright shares in the hope of empowering new and established believers through her deeply personal and inspiring discussion of faith and worship.
Consumers can purchase “My Worship Is for Real” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Worship Is for Real,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
