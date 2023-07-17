Courtney Cobbs’ Newly Released "Better Portion Character Education Program" is a Helpful Resource for Aiding Young People in Key Morals
“Better Portion Character Education Program,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Courtney Cobbs, is an educational and interactive curriculum that raises upcoming generations in foundational Christian tenets.
Houston, TX, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Better Portion Character Education Program”: an articulate and easy to follow guide. “Better Portion Character Education Program” is the creation of published author Courtney Cobbs.
Cobbs shares, “In Better Portion Character Education Curriculum, Courtney Cobbs, MA, provides character education lesson plans, schedule templates, parent newsletter templates, supplemental parent curricula, and even reward charts and posters. Drawing on Scripture and psychological insights, this curriculum can be used by Christian schools, Bible classes, homeschoolers, co-ops, churches, Sunday School classes, VBS programs, family devotionals, Christian homes, and more to uniquely equip elementary, junior high, and high school students to know, grow, and show the love of Christ. Want your children or students to be raised to walk in the knowledge and application of the truth? This curriculum is for you.
“While most Christian-based curricula offer basic biblical knowledge, Better Portion Character Education Curriculum offers an in-depth study of Scripture and biblical content for whole life faith application through engaging topics and activities. Additionally, this curriculum offers separate lesson plans for elementary, junior high, and high school so that each student can learn based on their grade level and interests while keeping the same topics and themes throughout the grades. Born out of a need for a truly life-changing education that is rooted in Scripture, Better Portion Character Education Curriculum was developed to fill the void of faith application in Christian education. This curriculum guides teachers, students, and parents in living out their faith daily in new, energetic, and practical ways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Courtney Cobbs’ new book is an all-inclusive curriculum that offers bite-sized lessons perfect for elementary, junior high, and high school students.
Consumers can purchase “Better Portion Character Education Program” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Better Portion Character Education Program,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cobbs shares, “In Better Portion Character Education Curriculum, Courtney Cobbs, MA, provides character education lesson plans, schedule templates, parent newsletter templates, supplemental parent curricula, and even reward charts and posters. Drawing on Scripture and psychological insights, this curriculum can be used by Christian schools, Bible classes, homeschoolers, co-ops, churches, Sunday School classes, VBS programs, family devotionals, Christian homes, and more to uniquely equip elementary, junior high, and high school students to know, grow, and show the love of Christ. Want your children or students to be raised to walk in the knowledge and application of the truth? This curriculum is for you.
“While most Christian-based curricula offer basic biblical knowledge, Better Portion Character Education Curriculum offers an in-depth study of Scripture and biblical content for whole life faith application through engaging topics and activities. Additionally, this curriculum offers separate lesson plans for elementary, junior high, and high school so that each student can learn based on their grade level and interests while keeping the same topics and themes throughout the grades. Born out of a need for a truly life-changing education that is rooted in Scripture, Better Portion Character Education Curriculum was developed to fill the void of faith application in Christian education. This curriculum guides teachers, students, and parents in living out their faith daily in new, energetic, and practical ways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Courtney Cobbs’ new book is an all-inclusive curriculum that offers bite-sized lessons perfect for elementary, junior high, and high school students.
Consumers can purchase “Better Portion Character Education Program” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Better Portion Character Education Program,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories