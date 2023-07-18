Deloris Faircloth-Harris’s Newly Released "Nickle: The Power of Sharing" is a Sweet Story of the Importance of Giving to Others
“Nickle: The Power of Sharing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deloris Faircloth-Harris, is a charming teaching tool that brings to life the impact that giving to others can make.
Florence, SC, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nickle: The Power of Sharing”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for upcoming generations to maintain a giving spirit. “Nickle: The Power of Sharing” is the creation of published author Deloris Faircloth-Harris, a dedicated wife and mother who holds a bachelor’s degree in theology from Mid-Hudson Bible Institute. She is the pastor and founder of the Center of Hope Church and Prayer line. She is the founder of A Sister’s Shoulder and the Center of Hope Bible School, affiliated with CBI Institute in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Faircloth-Harris shares, “A young girl finds a shiny coin and finds a meaningful lesson about sharing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deloris Faircloth-Harris’s new book offers readers a simple, but impactful, lesson of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Nickle: The Power of Sharing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nickle: The Power of Sharing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
