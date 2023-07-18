Pastor Andreas Fischer’s Newly Released "The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times" is an Insightful Look at Modern Challenges
“The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Andreas Fischer, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to find clarity and confidence of faith while learning to successfully navigate the spiritual dangers of our modern world.
Pembroke Pines, FL, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times”: a potent reminder to be active and present in one’s faith journey. “The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times” is the creation of published author Pastor Andreas Fischer, a dedicated husband, native of West Germany, and passionate community leader who was a member of the Municipal Committee for Violence Prevention of the city of Panama City for seven years and worked government contracts with USAID, the US embassy, the Panamanian federal government, United Way and the Mayor’s office to help children and teenagers stay in school and prevent them from joining gangs.
Pastor Fischer shares, “In today’s modern society of high tech and 24-7 news cycles, a massive amount of information is broadcast and published every day that deeply influences our perspective on what is happening, on what is 'real and true' in the world at any given moment. We have become consumers of screen time and information, and more and more people are glued to their electronic devices. How do we know then that the information we receive and consume every day is true? Based on all that information we consume, are we really free to make independent decisions?
“'What perspective do we live? Do we live the perspective that is given to us through the screens?' writes the author. It seems that we face massive changes in all aspects of our daily lives, so people everywhere are looking for real answers and real solutions.
“Discover the reasons for the changes in our world today, and find out how you can be successful, no matter what, by applying time-proven but at times forgotten biblical principles presented in this book that will help you navigate these uncertain times and prepare you to reach your full potential.
“Author and missionary Pastor Andreas Fischer, born in Germany in 1967, immigrated to the US in 1991 to live the American dream. There, God called him to full-time ministry, and together with his wife, Kathy, he moved to Panama City, Panama. With the support of his home church from Florida, he started a successful ministry twenty-one years ago with a church and a nonprofit foundation to work in Panama City’s inner city and high-risk districts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Andreas Fischer’s new book shares a relevant message of encouragement and understanding as he artfully explores a series of key biblical principles in hope of uplifting the modern Christian.
Consumers can purchase “The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pastor Fischer shares, “In today’s modern society of high tech and 24-7 news cycles, a massive amount of information is broadcast and published every day that deeply influences our perspective on what is happening, on what is 'real and true' in the world at any given moment. We have become consumers of screen time and information, and more and more people are glued to their electronic devices. How do we know then that the information we receive and consume every day is true? Based on all that information we consume, are we really free to make independent decisions?
“'What perspective do we live? Do we live the perspective that is given to us through the screens?' writes the author. It seems that we face massive changes in all aspects of our daily lives, so people everywhere are looking for real answers and real solutions.
“Discover the reasons for the changes in our world today, and find out how you can be successful, no matter what, by applying time-proven but at times forgotten biblical principles presented in this book that will help you navigate these uncertain times and prepare you to reach your full potential.
“Author and missionary Pastor Andreas Fischer, born in Germany in 1967, immigrated to the US in 1991 to live the American dream. There, God called him to full-time ministry, and together with his wife, Kathy, he moved to Panama City, Panama. With the support of his home church from Florida, he started a successful ministry twenty-one years ago with a church and a nonprofit foundation to work in Panama City’s inner city and high-risk districts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Andreas Fischer’s new book shares a relevant message of encouragement and understanding as he artfully explores a series of key biblical principles in hope of uplifting the modern Christian.
Consumers can purchase “The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Illusion of Choice: Revelations and Biblical Principles for Today’s (End) Times,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories