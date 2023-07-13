The Medical Center of Aurora Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care
Denver, CO, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the USA stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
"The Medical Center of Aurora is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” stated Scott Rausch, President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Aurora and metro-Denver can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize The Medical Center of Aurora for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
The Medical Center of Aurora also received the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Elite Plus award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.
In addition, The Medical Center of Aurora also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes℠ Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
About The Medical Center of Aurora:
The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is located in Aurora, Colorado and part of HealthONE, recognized as one of the top five large healthcare systems in the country by IBM Watson Health. TMCA is comprised of four campuses including, Centennial Hospital, The Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital.
An acute care hospital, TMCA, offers more than 60 medical specialties, including advanced cardiovascular services, robotic surgery, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Chest Pain Center, Colorado Chiari Institute, and more. Ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for exceptional care, TMCA is the recipient of many prestigious quality awards including being named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the country by IBM Watson Health in 2021. Other awards include, ranking as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World, a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Healthgrades 2020 America’s 250 Best Hospitals - which places TMCA in the top five percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes. A Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, TMCA is the first community hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. For more information on our full-range of medical specialties and programs, visit auroramed.com
About Get With The Guidelines®
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit www.heart.org.
