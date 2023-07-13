NDTheatricals to Present Burlesque Circus at the Historic Palladium Theater
Entertainment company to produce full-scale Circus themed Burlesque Show.
St. Petersburg, FL, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ND Theatricals, in association with the Palladium Theater, is excited to present A Night of Classic Burlesque, Vol. 5 - Circus Edition on November 4, 2023. Back again by popular demand for their fifth consecutive appearance at the Palladium, ND Theatricals plans to take their sixth production to new heights with a fun circus-themed twist, featuring a cast of award-winning circus performers and clowns, exquisite aerial artists, stunning vocalists, and of course the staple of each production thus far - classic burlesque.
Nathan Daugherty (owner of ND Theatricals) will be serving as the production’s emcee and ringleader. “This will be our most ambitious undertaking to date,” explained Daugherty. “We have the potential to sell out the entire Hough Hall at the Palladium, and with the right cast and preparations, that’s exactly what we’re hoping to accomplish. This production has the potential to be one of the most attended burlesque shows in Tampa Bay history.”
In July of 2022, Daugherty and Paul Wilborn (Executive Director of the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg, FL) took a leap of faith and teamed up to bring this new classic burlesque series to their Side Door venue with the hopes that there would be enough interest in the art form to excite the theater’s already existing patronage. What they didn’t anticipate was that each new iteration would go on to become a sold-out hit - a remarkable feat for any up-and-coming production company, let alone one that highlights a genre with a somewhat controversial history.
Word to the wise, this burlesque show is intended for patrons 18+ only, as it will include risque comedy, scantily clad performers, and adult-themed banter. Patrons will be given the option to tip performers either digitally throughout the show, or with cash in the lobby of the theater once the show has concluded.
“I want patrons to feel immersed from the moment they enter the building. Our audiences have come to expect a unique experience from our shows, and we don’t intend to start letting them down now.”
Tickets for A Night of Classic Burlesque, Vol. 5 Circus Edition are available at NDTheatricals.com/Circus. These productions are known to sell out quickly, so get your tickets today.
Nathan Daugherty
727-487-3552
ndtheatricals.com
