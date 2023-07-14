ISMG and WiCyS Join Forces to Enhance Cybersecurity Knowledge Sharing and Community Engagement
The Partnership Aims to Foster Diversity and Inclusion Within the Industry
Princeton, NJ, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS), a leading non-profit organization committed to empowering women in the field of cybersecurity. WiCyS has been at the forefront of promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the cybersecurity industry.
This collaboration aims to foster information exchange, community growth and the development of expertise, sharing a common interest in the cybersecurity domain. By partnering with WiCyS, ISMG seeks to expand its reach and positively impact the industry by offering a fresh and enlightening perspective on the latest cybersecurity topics and developments.
“We are thrilled to partner with WiCyS to bring their unique perspective and expertise to the ISMG community,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP – events, ISMG. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most comprehensive and diverse cybersecurity resources to our audience. By combining our strengths, we can drive positive change, foster innovation and empower professionals in the cybersecurity industry.”
WiCyS’ unique insights on emerging trends will serve as an invaluable resource for the ISMG community, facilitating professional growth, driving innovation and enabling access to a vast pool of cyber awareness and knowledge.
“As two cornerstone organizations in the cybersecurity industry, ISMG and WiCyS are committed to empowering security professionals and providing a platform for collaboration, networking and premium educational experiences,” said Lynn Dohm, executive director of WiCyS. “Through our partnership with ISMG, we will have another avenue to advance diversity and inclusion in the industry, bringing both organizations closer to the common goal of fortifying the cybersecurity industry with highly skilled and connected professionals.”
As part of this partnership, WiCyS will participate in a series of ISMG events scheduled throughout the year. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage with representatives from WiCyS, gaining further insights into their mission and initiatives. An exclusive interview with Dohm is also scheduled for later this year.
ISMG’s partnership with WiCyS is a significant milestone in driving diversity, inclusivity and knowledge sharing within the cybersecurity industry. By leveraging WiCyS’ expertise, resources and networks, ISMG is committed to cultivating a more inclusive and secure digital world.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 35 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About WiCYS
Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS), a global community of women, allies and advocates, is dedicated to bringing talented women together to celebrate and foster their passion and drive for cybersecurity. WiCyS unites local communities of aspiring and thriving women cybersecurity professionals across the world to collaborate, share their knowledge, network and mentor. It creates opportunities through professional development programs, conferences, career fairs and more.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
