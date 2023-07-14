ISMG and Swiss Cyber Institute Partner to Drive Global Cybersecurity Collaboration
The Partnership Focuses on Developing and Connecting Cybersecurity Leaders Globally to Promote a Secure Digital World
Princeton, NJ, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group Corp. (ISMG) is excited to announce a collaborative alliance with the Swiss Cyber Institute (SCI), an education provider dedicated to helping society build a secure ecosystem. This non-profit collaborative endeavor aims to facilitate the exchange of information and expertise between two organizations united by a mutual interest in cybersecurity and aligned values and objectives.
The partnership brings significant value and benefits to both organizations and the global cybersecurity community. By joining forces, the two organizations are committed to advancing individual growth, mitigating technology risk, and protecting critical information and infrastructure. Through their collective efforts, they strive to promote a secure digital world for organizations, individuals and society at large.
“We are pleased to announce our partnership with the Swiss Cyber Institute. Both ISMG and SCI have long been recognized as leaders in the cybersecurity domain, with a shared dedication to education and building a more secure digital future,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP – events, ISMG. “Together, we’re harnessing the full potential of collaboration and knowledge exchange to combat the ever-evolving cyberthreat landscape that confronts organizations and individuals globally.”
Both ISMG and SCI are renowned for their commitment to education, excellence and innovation within the cybersecurity landscape. With a shared belief in the transformative power of education, this partnership represents a crucial step in fostering global cooperation to address the ever-evolving cyberthreats faced by organizations and individuals worldwide.
The Swiss Cyber Institute stands out as a human-centric education provider that focuses on helping society build a secure ecosystem. Relying on its industry cybersecurity network, SCI offers training and access to an exclusive global cybersecurity community, as well as academic leaders.
“In today’s digital landscape, prioritizing cybersecurity resilience has become a crucial aspect of business strategy. It is imperative for businesses to mobilize a collective response to safeguard critical assets and mitigate systemic damage. Effective governance foundations are required to manage cyber risks, and regulatory enforcement is needed to increase cyber resilience,” said Samir Aliyev, founder and CEO of the Swiss Cyber Institute. “With this partnership, our objective is to provide key decision-makers networking and learning opportunities to gain a shared understanding of what needs to be done to strengthen cyber resilience.”
One of the most exciting aspects of this collaboration is the unparalleled access it offers to a vast network of cybersecurity professionals and esteemed industry thought leaders, ensuring members can tap into a wealth of knowledge and expertise.
SCI hosts the yearly Global Cyber Conference in Zurich, which serves as a platform to foster connections among cybersecurity, privacy and business professionals. Through this partnership, ISMG members will receive a special 10% discount to attend this conference, enabling them to connect with the brightest minds in the field and gain valuable insights into emerging cyberthreats and mitigation strategies.
ISMG’s alliance with the Swiss Cyber Institute is yet another step toward creating a safer digital world for everyone through knowledge sharing, networking and education.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 35 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About Swiss Cyber Institute
The Swiss Cyber Institute is a leading cybersecurity education provider and digital community in Switzerland. With a mission to foster cyber resilience, the institute offers comprehensive training programs, conferences, and networking opportunities to empower individuals and organizations in the face of ever-evolving cyberthreats. The Swiss Cyber Institute is a registered course provider for the Swiss Federal Examinations by the State Secretariat for Education, Research, and Innovation SBFI in Switzerland. It is also an ISACA Accredited Training Organization (ATO) and (ISC2) Official Training Partner. For more information, please visit https://swisscyberinstitute.com and follow us on our social media channels.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ivan Schnider
Marketing Manager
Swiss Cyber Institute
+41 44 5547041
ivan@swisscyberinstitute.com
