Atlas Healthcare Group Expands Services: New 11-Bed Detox-Residential Program and Nationwide Call Center Rollout
COO Sam Epstein leads Atlas Healthcare Group to new growth milestones with an expanded 20-bed residential facility and a nationwide call center operation.
Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Atlas Healthcare Group, under the guidance of visionary COO Sam Epstein, announces a remarkable expansion featuring the launch of an additional 11-bed detox and residential program in Los Angeles, CA, bringing the total detox and residential capacity to 20 beds. This development, combined with the roll-out of nationwide call center services, underscores Atlas Healthcare's commitment to transforming the behavioral healthcare landscape.
Epstein's extensive business administration background and a track record of successful healthcare initiatives have positioned Atlas Healthcare Group to continuously exceed industry norms. His leadership, fueled by a passion for enhancing behavioral healthcare, propels Atlas Healthcare towards a future marked by growth and exceptional patient care.
In the latest stride towards improved accessibility and comprehensive care, Atlas Healthcare Group's new 11-bed detox and residential program expands the total residential bed capacity to 20. This expansion aims to offer more individuals struggling with substance abuse the opportunity to receive the exceptional care they need.
Simultaneously, Atlas Healthcare is broadening its reach through the nationwide expansion of its call center services. This significant move signifies the group's unwavering commitment to becoming a leading behavioral healthcare provider across the country, ready to support those battling substance abuse and mental health issues.
Epstein's leadership philosophy, deeply rooted in empathy and support, fuels Atlas Healthcare's expansion. This nationwide endeavor is set to positively impact countless lives by providing much-needed resources and services.
Epstein's dedication to transforming behavioral healthcare, coupled with his openness to diverse perspectives and relentless pursuit of innovation, has earned him recognition as a prominent leader within the sector.
As Atlas Healthcare continues to innovate and redefine standards in behavioral healthcare, Epstein is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and collaborations, where he can share his expert insights on driving growth and innovation within the industry.
For further details about Atlas Healthcare Group’s expanded residential capacity, the nationwide call center services, or to engage Sam Epstein for media interactions, please contact:
Sam Epstein
Chief Operating Officer
sam.epstein@atlashealthcaregroup.com
linkedin.com/in/samuel-epstein-2b683a85
www.atlashealthcaregroup.com
