Wendy Gill Rocco’s Newly Released "JWJ (Journey with Jesus)" is a Testament to the Unexpected Blessings God Grants Along the Way
“JWJ (Journey with Jesus),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Gill Rocco, is a powerful reminder of the ways in which God works upon our lives and the varied blessings and lessons discovered along the way.
Massillon, OH, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “JWJ (Journey with Jesus)”: an encouraging resource for beginning or rejuvenating one’s connection with Christ. “JWJ (Journey with Jesus)” is the creation of published author Wendy Gill Rocco.
Gill Rocco shares, “The positioning of this book JWJ centers around how, after surviving multiple years of uncertainty as a world, we are all re-prioritizing what is important to us—thinking of our life’s Journey overall as an ongoing adventure with a purpose.
“As humans, we must live the life we were created for, and we ALL have the power to make a difference in this world right where we are, with Jesus at the helm.
“You will read about the amazing things that God has done both in my life as well as many others to not only provide and sustain us but to BLESS us in both good and seemingly bad situations. This book’s focus is primarily on hard times because we all go through them, and when we do, we typically get side-blinded by being in the moment, and we forget to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. And that’s an amazingly hard place to be…BUT THERE IS ALWAYS LIGHT. Let’s prepare for all things unknown by staying positive now and allowing God to intervene and support the then. Your relationship with God can make it a very different experience because truth is, we don’t always know the beauty that can result from difficult and seemingly bad situations—but GOD DOES!
“Read on and be inspired, and more importantly, let this inspiration equip you to face life’s challenges with the joy in knowing that God has a better plan for your life. Everyone is given different challenges, and some are directly based on the choices we’ve faced and decisions we have made with our gift of free will. Find true purpose and your legacy by building your relationship with the living God today, and let your Journey begin.
“Jesus came so you might enjoy your life most abundantly (John 10:10).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Gill Rocco’s new book presents a celebration of faith and an encouraging message of hope for believers both new and established.
Consumers can purchase “JWJ (Journey with Jesus)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “JWJ (Journey with Jesus),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
