Author Gerald Ruhoy’s New Book, “It's Just a Penny: A Beginner’s Book about Money,” is a Helpful and Intuitive Exploration of the Basic Principles of American Money
Recent release “It's Just a Penny: A Beginner’s Book about Money,” from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy, is a delightful guide to help young readers navigate the world of American currency. From learning about who is printed on each dollar bill, to understanding how much each coin is worth, Ruhoy ensures that readers of all backgrounds will be able to learn all they need to know about money.
Seattle, WA, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Ruhoy has completed his new book, “It's Just a Penny: A Beginner’s Book about Money”: a charming and educational story designed to help readers of all ages learn about the different forms of money used in America, and how they can be used to add up and purchase goods and services.
“In ‘It’s Just a Penny,’ young readers learn about the money we use every day,” writes Ruhoy. “An easy and fun read for a beginners look at money with some basic math lessons adding up to the worth of money.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Ruhoy’s engaging tale is the perfect companion for parents and guardians to help teach young readers all about money, from the differences between bills and coins to how much each form of money is worth. With vibrant artwork to help illustrate each point, Ruhoy presents an easy-to-follow yet highly informative guide for readers of all ages to gain a firm handle on the American dollar, setting them up for financial success in their futures.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "It's Just a Penny: A Beginner's Book about Money" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
