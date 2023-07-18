Author Gerald Ruhoy’s New Book, “It's Just a Penny: A Beginner’s Book about Money,” is a Helpful and Intuitive Exploration of the Basic Principles of American Money

Recent release “It's Just a Penny: A Beginner’s Book about Money,” from Page Publishing author Gerald Ruhoy, is a delightful guide to help young readers navigate the world of American currency. From learning about who is printed on each dollar bill, to understanding how much each coin is worth, Ruhoy ensures that readers of all backgrounds will be able to learn all they need to know about money.