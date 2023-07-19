Author Jamie Janelle’s New Book, “The Secret Society of the Scorpion Sisters: Book 2,” Follows a Secret Group Whose Future Becomes Uncertain Following One Member's Arrest

Recent release “The Secret Society of the Scorpion Sisters: Book 2,” from Page Publishing author Jamie Janelle, centers around four women who were brought together through unfortunate circumstances but found a new calling in each other. Now part of a secret society who avenges those left behind by the justice system, the four find their work in jeopardy when one of them is taken into custody.