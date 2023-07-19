Author Jamie Janelle’s New Book, “The Secret Society of the Scorpion Sisters: Book 2,” Follows a Secret Group Whose Future Becomes Uncertain Following One Member's Arrest
Recent release “The Secret Society of the Scorpion Sisters: Book 2,” from Page Publishing author Jamie Janelle, centers around four women who were brought together through unfortunate circumstances but found a new calling in each other. Now part of a secret society who avenges those left behind by the justice system, the four find their work in jeopardy when one of them is taken into custody.
New York, NY, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jamie Janelle, a storyteller who strives to explore the many facets of women through her work, has completed her new book, “The Secret Society of the Scorpion Sisters: Book 2”: a gripping novel that tells the story of four women who have formed a secret society bent on seeking revenge for those the justice system have failed, but they quickly realize their group’s future is threatened when one of them is captured by the police.
“When Trick, Ace, Pepper, and Sugar meet during group counseling, they form a sisterhood and decide to take justice into their own hands,” writes Janelle. “Their time spent in group counseling listening to the same sad, sick stories proved that the justice system was a fucked-up system. It continued to fail women and children time and time again. If the justice system couldn’t bring justice, the sisters would. The sisters vow to avenge those that cannot avenge themselves and soon discover that they are capable of heinous acts never thought possible.
“When Trick is caught red-handed after a kill by the chief of police, she is forced to obey the chief’s every command or be arrested for murder. Her arrest would lead to the downfall of the secret society she’s formed with her sisters. Trick is conflicted over whether she should risk it all by getting even with the chief or sacrifice her mind, body, and soul for women who have become her family and a cause that has become her life’s mission?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jamie Janelle’s enthralling tale is the second installment in the author’s “The Secret Society of the Scorpion Sisters” series and will have readers wondering what they might do if they could take justice into their own hands, just like Trick, Ace, Pepper, and Sugar. Poignant and character-driven, Janelle delivers an unforgettable story of sisterly bonds, blood-filled nights, and sinful indulgences that will keep readers desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Secret Society of the Scorpion Sisters: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
