Author Shamayne Neesley’s New Book, "Sun Shine Sprinkles," is a Delightful Rhyming Story That Encourages Readers of All Ages to Use Their Imaginations

Recent release “Sun Shine Sprinkles,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shamayne Neesley, is an inspirational rhyming children’s story complete with colorful illustrations that highlight the excitement of experiencing a wonderful day no matter what mother nature bestows.