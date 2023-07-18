Author Shamayne Neesley’s New Book, "Sun Shine Sprinkles," is a Delightful Rhyming Story That Encourages Readers of All Ages to Use Their Imaginations
Recent release “Sun Shine Sprinkles,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shamayne Neesley, is an inspirational rhyming children’s story complete with colorful illustrations that highlight the excitement of experiencing a wonderful day no matter what mother nature bestows.
Coldwater, MI, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shamayne Neesley, a mother, wife, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Sun Shine Sprinkles”: a charming children’s rhyme that emphasizes the beauty of nature.
Author Shamayne Neesley began to observe life as what it is instead of what life could be, with a little imagination. Her aspirant years started when watching her son, Nicolas, and grandkids play with their imagination as if they had a friend. She decided she wanted her friend back, so she involved herself during their play to experience their day.
Neesley writes, “When the sun smiles with glowing rays, the flowers begin to gaze. The worms will wiggle and roam staying close to their homes.”
She continues, “A Butterfly soaring in the wind lands on your head, on a whim.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shamayne Neesley’s extraordinary tale features stand-out original illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Sun Shine Sprinkles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
