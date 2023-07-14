3D Mammography Now Available at Wesley Healthcare
Wesley Healthcare now is offering 3D mammography at its outpatient Imaging Center near Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER.
Wichita, KS, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wesley Healthcare announced today the addition of a new 3D mammography unit at the outpatient imaging center, which will enhance Wesley’s ability to detect and diagnose breast cancer.
The new machine, which can detect a greater range of cancers than is possible with 2D mammograms, allows imagery beyond dense breast tissue to detect cancers that may not be visible with 2D technology. This will allow medical teams to catch cancer at earlier stages and improve overall outcomes for patients.
Current guidelines recommend that women should consider mammograms beginning at age 40, and should undergo mammograms annually between the ages of 45 and 54. Women 55 and older should be screened at least every two years.
The Wesley Woodlawn Imaging Center team is now scheduling appointments for the new mammography service. To schedule an appointment, call (316) 962-7900.
About Wesley Healthcare
Wesley Healthcare is the region’s leading acute-care hospital network providing a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for patients throughout Kansas and northern Oklahoma since 1912. As a leader in Overall Recommended Care in national surveys, Wesley Medical Center treats more than 30,000 patients annually and delivers more than 5,000 babies – more than any hospital in a 13-state region. Wesley provides the most extensive emergency network in Wichita, with Wesley ER, Wesley West ER, Wesley Woodlawn ER and Wesley Derby ER, as well as the region’s only pediatric ER. Wesley owns and operates Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER and Wesley Children’s Hospital. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes Wesley Healthcare, is ranked among the top five large hospital systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Care Systems recognition process. To learn more, visit www.wesleymc.com.
Contact
Wesley HealthcareContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
