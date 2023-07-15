Future Electronics’ Craig Sydell Wins Americas Executive Partnership Award from Abracon
Future Electronics’ Craig Sydell recently won Abracon’s Americas Executive Partnership Award.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a learning global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to announce Craig Sydell, Director of Product Marketing with the organization, was recently awarded Abracon’s Americas Executive Partnership Award at the 2023 Electronic Distribution Show.
“I am honoured to win Abracon’s Americas Executive Partnership Award and excited to continue the momentum together,” said Craig Sydell, Head of Marketing for Electromechanical at Future Electronics.
Craig Sydell has been with Future Electronics for over 25 years and has held various marketing leadership roles within the company. He joined the Electromechanical team in 2019 and has made tremendous inroads since taking over that business.
“This award is reserved for individuals who not only exemplify Abracon's core principles but also play a pivotal role in aligning the perfect product mix for successful mutual growth. Join us in celebrating Craig on his well-deserved recognition!” said Abracon’s Cole Sikes, VP of Distribution and EMS for Abracon.
The Electronic Distribution Show, also called the ESD Leadership Summit, was hosted in Las Vegas at the Mirage Hotel from May 16th to 19th 2023. Future Electronics was in attendance along with numerous other industry leaders.
Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing specialized timing/frequency control, magnetic / inductor, RF/antenna and connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. With service, quality and technical expertise at the company’s core, Abracon enables innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defence and beyond. Abracon powers the Ecliptek, ILSI, MMD and Oscilent brands, delivering the latest technical design support and global supply chain flexibility to solve customers’ unique challenges of today.
For more information, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
