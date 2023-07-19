Peter Thalheim’s New Book, "100 Questions After the Killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor," Details the Ways in Which White Americans Can Work to End Systemic Racism
Stamford, CT, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Thalheim, a lawyer who immigrated to America when he was only two-years old, and joined the United States Army Reserve as a JAG officer, has completed his most recent book, “100 Questions After the Killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and The Chicago Tragedy”: a thought-provoking exploration of the systems of power in place in America that have created systemic racism, and how white Americans can work to dismantle the structural statism/racism that has been so carefully crafted year over year.
Thalheim shares, “These 100 Questions grew out of an assignment to me by the president of the Stamford, Connecticut, chapter of the NAACP, within one month of the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man on May 25, 2020, on ‘how can white ppl help [end] systemic racism?’ My answer was: ‘Easily. It takes more than two pages however.’ Here is my presentation to ‘white ppl’ to help end systemic racism/statism, the hurdles, burdens and barriers put in the way of the citizen by the state to get an education, get a job, start and run a business, put a roof over their head, put food on the plate of their children and pursue happiness as they see fit.”
The Chicago Tragedy addresses the silence of our nation on the daily violent death of young black men, boys, and bystanders nationwide.
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Thalheim’s book forces readers to acknowledge the difference in what people profess to care about, namely a fair world for all, including blacks, and how the reader's regular political choices, systematically make life more difficult for all citizens generally and for blacks, in particular.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “100 Questions After the Killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and The Chicago Tragedy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
