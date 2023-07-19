Author Irwin Brunson’s New Book, "Life in Shades of Blue," Explores the Author's Experiences as One of the First Black Students to Attend an All-White School

Recent release “Life in Shades of Blue,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Irwin Brunson, is a powerful and eye-opening true story of the author’s early encounters with racism and, ironically, the understanding that racism is a combination of hate, fear, and ignorance personified, limiting human growth, which in turn creates many shades in life.