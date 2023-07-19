Author Irwin Brunson’s New Book, "Life in Shades of Blue," Explores the Author's Experiences as One of the First Black Students to Attend an All-White School
Recent release “Life in Shades of Blue,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Irwin Brunson, is a powerful and eye-opening true story of the author’s early encounters with racism and, ironically, the understanding that racism is a combination of hate, fear, and ignorance personified, limiting human growth, which in turn creates many shades in life.
Tallahassee, FL, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Irwin Brunson has completed his new book, “Life in Shades of Blue”: a compelling memoir that follows the author as he, along with his siblings and friends, became one of the first black students to integrate into an all-white public school, and how this early experience with racism in his life forever shaped his views and his future.
“I was born in 1954, the same year the Supreme Court decision for ‘Brown v. the Board of Education, Topeka, Kansas,’ became law of the land,” shares Brunson. “The decision opened the door to integration of public schools in America. It would also eliminate segregated schools in America, which I attended since first grade. Somehow that decision would follow me like a shadow.
“Throughout life the question of racial equality had had me spellbound due to the effects of the Supreme Court’s decision. It was similar to a curse for me. The idea that I believed as a child that I was a human being who happened to be black turned into being cursed as a black child attending a white school all during racial strife. My induction to racism began preparing me for this sad truth: race matters in perception, and unfortunately makes a difference in areas of treatment, socially, economically, politically, and at one time in our nation’s history, morally.”
Brunson continues, “My brother Billy, sister Debbie, our neighbors’ two children Michael and Gary Roberson, and myself became the first five blacks to integrate in an all-white public school in the nation’s oldest city. It was the same afternoon Dr. Martin L. King Jr. delivered the famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.
“The first day at Fullerwood Elementary School was a day of reckoning for me along with the unexpected hell to follow us for the next few years.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Irwin Brunson’s enthralling tale is a powerful and insightful, first-hand look at the ugly truths of racism, which still persist to this day within the nation. Poignant and deeply personal, Brunson weaves an intimate and thought-provoking journey that is sure to capture the minds of readers, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Life in Shades of Blue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
