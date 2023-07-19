Dr. Joseph E. Preble’s Newly Released “50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian” is an Engaging Spiritual Experience
“50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Joseph E. Preble, is a heartfelt message of hope and encouragement for followers of Christ who find themselves serving time within the correctional system.
Airway Heights, WA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian”: a potent practice in growing one’s faith. “50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian” is the creation of published author Dr. Joseph E. Preble, who holds doctorate degrees in Christian Counseling and Ministry through Liberty Bible College and Seminary. Dr. Preble has served time in maximum, closed, medium, and minimum facilities, as well as served two short stints in a federal facility. He is currently a resident of the Washington State Department of Corrections where he has earned his degrees through extensive correspondence school, and he is set to be released in early 2026.
Dr. Preble shares, “Becoming a Christian is wonderful, but living the life of a Christian is so much more. To dedicate oneself to the service of the Lord is one of the most wholesome experiences anyone can imagine. Yet, with their newfound faith, many lack the knowledge of how to properly live the Christian life. This can be true for anybody but even more so for the incarcerated Christian who has to deal with the hatred, violence, and misery that prison culture so often brings them. Many end up impeded in the advancement of their faith.
“Having lived the life himself and overcome its challenges by the grace of God, this book is written by an inmate for other inmates; and it details how to begin to understand what it means to be a Christian, how to follow God’s will for your life, and how to triumph through the difficulties and setbacks prison plays on those of the faith trying to find God in seemingly godless circumstances.
“Not only will this fifty-day journey be life-changing but also it will help you come to terms with the past, give you hope for the future, and guide you in developing a proper understanding of God’s will for your life. Ultimately, it will lead you to the healthy relationship God so desires for you to have with him. This is for those truly looking to know God, to worship him, and to bring him glory with their lives both in prison and afterward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Joseph E. Preble’s new book will challenge and encourage readers to a new level of understanding of faith, hope, and living by God’s standard.
Dr. Preble shares in hope of aiding others through his personal observations, experiences, and determined study of God’s word. While primarily written for inmates, this journey can be helpful to all Christians, as we are all imprisoned by sin, situations, and emotions. There are many invisible bars that impede us: alcohol, homelessness, rejection, shame, anger, lack of forgiveness, etc. These self-imposed captivities can only be removed by a true relationship with our savior.
This is a wonderful resource for small group study or to work on with a spouse or family member.
Consumers can purchase “50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Preble shares, “Becoming a Christian is wonderful, but living the life of a Christian is so much more. To dedicate oneself to the service of the Lord is one of the most wholesome experiences anyone can imagine. Yet, with their newfound faith, many lack the knowledge of how to properly live the Christian life. This can be true for anybody but even more so for the incarcerated Christian who has to deal with the hatred, violence, and misery that prison culture so often brings them. Many end up impeded in the advancement of their faith.
“Having lived the life himself and overcome its challenges by the grace of God, this book is written by an inmate for other inmates; and it details how to begin to understand what it means to be a Christian, how to follow God’s will for your life, and how to triumph through the difficulties and setbacks prison plays on those of the faith trying to find God in seemingly godless circumstances.
“Not only will this fifty-day journey be life-changing but also it will help you come to terms with the past, give you hope for the future, and guide you in developing a proper understanding of God’s will for your life. Ultimately, it will lead you to the healthy relationship God so desires for you to have with him. This is for those truly looking to know God, to worship him, and to bring him glory with their lives both in prison and afterward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Joseph E. Preble’s new book will challenge and encourage readers to a new level of understanding of faith, hope, and living by God’s standard.
Dr. Preble shares in hope of aiding others through his personal observations, experiences, and determined study of God’s word. While primarily written for inmates, this journey can be helpful to all Christians, as we are all imprisoned by sin, situations, and emotions. There are many invisible bars that impede us: alcohol, homelessness, rejection, shame, anger, lack of forgiveness, etc. These self-imposed captivities can only be removed by a true relationship with our savior.
This is a wonderful resource for small group study or to work on with a spouse or family member.
Consumers can purchase “50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “50 Days In: A Journey of Growth for the Incarcerated Christian,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories