Elizabeth Ann Kuhn’s Newly Released "Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man" is a Fascinating Memoir That Explores Life in and Out of the Monastery
“Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Ann Kuhn, is an engaging story of one woman’s journey through reentering the public world after serving for seven years within a cloistered abbey.
Huntington Beach, CA, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man”: a potent story of personal and spiritual discovery. “Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man” is the creation of published author Elizabeth Ann Kuhn, who was born in Masontown, Pennsylvania, where she attended All Saints’ Catholic School for twelve years. Shortly after, she joined the Trappistine Order. She returned to the outside world just before solemn vows. She attended D’Youville College and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (RN BSN). After graduation, she joined the United States Navy, in the nurse corps. She was discharged as a lieutenant. She married a navy doctor who was a lieutenant commander. They have two children and twelve grandchildren.
Kuhn shares, “The Confessions and Adventures of a Former Trappistine Nun reveals the difficulty she encounters after leaving the cloistered Cistercian abbey. She realizes she must face her past in order to find identity in the outside world. It is her conversion story. This book is a sequel to her first book, Behind the Wall (Authorhouse, 1663 Liberty Drive, Bloomington, Indiana 47403; www.behindthewallbook.com).
“Her intention is not to cast an unfavorable light on any one or any institution but to find peace and healing despite all the difficulties she encounters and to pray for lost souls, souls lost like she was when she first came out, and for lost shepherds who have failed to pasture their sheep. Hopefully these souls will see how much God loves them and how He never gives up on them.
“After seven years of prayer, austerity, and silence under simple vows, she finds herself out in the modern world. Returning from any religious order can be traumatic.
“Silence reigns in a monastic cloister; the only sound heard is the chanting of the Divine Office. There is no contact with the outside world—no TV, phones, newspaper nor visitors, except for parents seen behind a double grill twice a year. Coming out of this order is like returning from outer space and finding the world—so different. Emerging from this eternal silence, all of a sudden, she is thrust into this chaos of noise. Her journey is to find a path through this rubble and feel at home with God beyond the cloistered walls.
“The Cistercian novice studies for two years before she pronounces vows. She does not take a vow of silence, but silence permeates her whole being—because that is where God lives. After pronouncing vows, she is then consecrated to God and becomes His spouse—a bride of Christ. Once something is consecrated to God, you just don’t throw it away. It is burnt because it is holy. She remains committed to God throughout her life, hoping for union with Him here and hereafter.
“This book was written with an abundance of love and concern for all those passing through troubling times and who are truly seeking God. There are always a few bad apples in every profession, but that does not necessarily make the profession or those who embrace it bad.
“'All things work together for the good of those who love God' (Rom. 8:28).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Ann Kuhn’s new book presents readers with a deeply personal look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kuhn shares, “The Confessions and Adventures of a Former Trappistine Nun reveals the difficulty she encounters after leaving the cloistered Cistercian abbey. She realizes she must face her past in order to find identity in the outside world. It is her conversion story. This book is a sequel to her first book, Behind the Wall (Authorhouse, 1663 Liberty Drive, Bloomington, Indiana 47403; www.behindthewallbook.com).
“Her intention is not to cast an unfavorable light on any one or any institution but to find peace and healing despite all the difficulties she encounters and to pray for lost souls, souls lost like she was when she first came out, and for lost shepherds who have failed to pasture their sheep. Hopefully these souls will see how much God loves them and how He never gives up on them.
“After seven years of prayer, austerity, and silence under simple vows, she finds herself out in the modern world. Returning from any religious order can be traumatic.
“Silence reigns in a monastic cloister; the only sound heard is the chanting of the Divine Office. There is no contact with the outside world—no TV, phones, newspaper nor visitors, except for parents seen behind a double grill twice a year. Coming out of this order is like returning from outer space and finding the world—so different. Emerging from this eternal silence, all of a sudden, she is thrust into this chaos of noise. Her journey is to find a path through this rubble and feel at home with God beyond the cloistered walls.
“The Cistercian novice studies for two years before she pronounces vows. She does not take a vow of silence, but silence permeates her whole being—because that is where God lives. After pronouncing vows, she is then consecrated to God and becomes His spouse—a bride of Christ. Once something is consecrated to God, you just don’t throw it away. It is burnt because it is holy. She remains committed to God throughout her life, hoping for union with Him here and hereafter.
“This book was written with an abundance of love and concern for all those passing through troubling times and who are truly seeking God. There are always a few bad apples in every profession, but that does not necessarily make the profession or those who embrace it bad.
“'All things work together for the good of those who love God' (Rom. 8:28).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Ann Kuhn’s new book presents readers with a deeply personal look into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Garden Wall: Bride of Christ Bride of Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories