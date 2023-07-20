Ray Deaton’s Newly Released "Peace? Or Wrath?" is a Thoughtful Study of Key Components to God’s Word That Resonate with the Concept of Redemption
“Peace? or Wrath?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray Deaton, is an impactful message of the power of choice and the knowledge available to us within God’s word regarding the ultimate result of our choices.
Quincy, FL, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Peace? or Wrath?”: a gripping resource for intensive personal reflection. “Peace? or Wrath?” is the creation of published author Ray Deaton.
Deaton shares, “Everyone is seeking peace. It cannot be achieved with drugs, alcohol, or what is promised on television or by politicians. It can be achieved in the here and now because Jesus promised, 'Peace I give you' and 'peace that goes beyond understanding.' Peace of this world is full of heartaches, pain, and turmoil, but you have a choice. You can choose the true peace that Jesus can give, or the peace the world offers. The result of the latter is the wrath of GOD.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Deaton’s new book will challenge readers in their understanding of the concept of choice from the standpoint of God’s redemptive promise.
Consumers can purchase “Peace? or Wrath?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peace? or Wrath?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
