Author L. Scott Martens’ New Book, “The Adventures of SKIPJACK: The Cat with No Motor,” Follows a Lost Kitten Who Must Find His Way Back to His Friend, Capt. Carl

Recent release “The Adventures of SKIPJACK: The Cat with No Motor,” from Covenant Books author L. Scott Martens, is a stirring and heartfelt story that centers around a kitten named Skipjack who is adopted by the kind Captain Carl. But when Skipjack is washed overboard from Carl's boat, the young kitten will travel far and wide to find him once more with help from new friends he meets along the way.