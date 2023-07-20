Author L. Scott Martens’ New Book, “The Adventures of SKIPJACK: The Cat with No Motor,” Follows a Lost Kitten Who Must Find His Way Back to His Friend, Capt. Carl
Recent release “The Adventures of SKIPJACK: The Cat with No Motor,” from Covenant Books author L. Scott Martens, is a stirring and heartfelt story that centers around a kitten named Skipjack who is adopted by the kind Captain Carl. But when Skipjack is washed overboard from Carl's boat, the young kitten will travel far and wide to find him once more with help from new friends he meets along the way.
Savannah, GA, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L. Scott Martens, who is currently retired and resides on Talahi Island, outside Savannah, Georgia, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of SKIPJACK: The Cat with No Motor”: a captivating tale of a young kitten who gets separated from his friend Captain Carl while out fishing, and will do all that he can in order to find his way back home.
Following college, author Scott Martens worked on the city desk at “The Lima News” in Lima, Ohio. Soon after, he was contacted to be the assistant to the president of Carleton College at Northfield, Minnesota, and after ten years, he was offered a position at the Arvida Corporation, a high-end community developer in Boca Raton, Florida. He retired from commercial real estate development in Savannah, Georgia and became board chairman for STARBASE Savannah Foundation at Hunter Army Airfield, a government-supported fifth grade educational program for science, technology, engineering, and math.
“This story is about an old sea captain who adopts a kitten that got washed off the boat during a storm,” writes Martens. “The kitten, named Skipjack, then sets out on adventures that take him and his new friends from the Chesapeake Bay to Key West and back again.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L. Scott Martens’ new book is a compelling adventure that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Skipjack’s unforgettable and engaging quest to find his way back to Captain Carl’s side. Full of suspense and delightful characters, Martens weaves a gripping tale that is sure to keep readers of all ages on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, desperate for more right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of SKIPJACK: The Cat with No Motor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
