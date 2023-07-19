Author Rochelle Reynard’s New Book, "White-Tailed Eagles Rising," is a Stirring Historical Novel of a Young Woman Who Joins the Warsaw Uprising Against the Nazis
Recent release “White-Tailed Eagles Rising,” from Page Publishing author Rochelle Reynard, is a powerful true story set during the Warsaw Uprising that follows the author's grandmother, Stefania Englehardt, a young Polish woman who serves in the forefront of the Polish effort to reclaim their country in various roles, recording each of her daily activities in a small red diary.
Upper Chichester, PA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rochelle Reynard, a prolific writer and educator, has completed her new book, “White-Tailed Eagles Rising”: a captivating true story that follows the daily life of the author’s grandmother and her courageous contributions to the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 against the Nazis during the Second World War.
Originally born in Media, Pennsylvania, author Rochelle Reynard lived her first twenty-nine years of life in the suburb of Upper Darby. After graduating high school, she continued her work as a part-time waitress and prepared herself for nursing school by attending Penn State Brandywine. She was accepted to two nursing schools but decided to pursue her passions, literature and writing, which turned out to be one of her greatest blessings.
Less than three years after graduating from Temple University with her bachelor’s degree in English Literature, Reynard earned a graduate teaching certificate in secondary education from Saint Joseph’s University. Her career began as a substitute teacher in many of the school districts in and surrounding Philadelphia, and it was during this time that Reynard attended night classes at Temple University to earn her Master of Liberal Arts degree. Currently, the author resides in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where she works as a teacher, travels, and is preparing to write the many ideas for books from her own observations and experiences.
“My historical fiction novel, ‘White-Tailed Eagles Rising,’ relays my grandmother’s, Stefania Frank’s, firsthand experiences as a twenty-year-old medic during Poland’s 1944 Warsaw Uprising, as well as her captivity and transfer to three Nazi POW camps, two of which were the notorious Stalag VI-C in Oberlangen and Bergen-Belsen’s POW camp,” shares Reynard. “My grandmother’s diary, which she writes during Poland’s sixty-three-day struggle against the Nazis, is found in the appendix of this book. 'The Little Red Book' serves as the primary source for my novel and helps provide an accurate account of her life in occupied Poland. In addition, it also presents a report of her work as an insurgent fighting with the Armia Krajowa (AK).
“The diary’s entries are short and vague. I spent many hours researching the people, activities, and unfolding history in addition to interviewing my grandmother before assimilating the information into the context of her diary. Moreover, intuitive details are added to portray a raw glimpse into Stefania’s war life. Consequently, this approach leads to the novel’s realistic account of everyday life experienced by the Polish insurgents who fought valiantly under the constant threats of death, hunger, shelling, bombing, and unspeakable scenes of cruelty.
“Two other unique characteristics about ‘White-Tailed Eagles Rising’ are that it is setting-driven and is told from the perspective of a woman who is working from the front lines. Both of these features are rare in war narratives since the majority are character-driven and relayed by men. Furthermore, Stefania’s story captures a feminist twist in an era when feminism is not recognized. Ironically, as the biggest tragedy of the twentieth century unfolds, the lines between feminism and a paternalistic society blur on the battlefield but are not recognized afterward.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rochelle Reynard’s enthralling tale provides a memorable glance into the daily struggles and admirable bravery of Polish insurgents against unspeakable evil. Expertly paced and thoroughly researched, “White-Tailed Eagles Rising” is shared with the author’s hope that readers will come to appreciate the insurgents’ revolts against the Nazis and become aware of women’s contributions to the rebellion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “White-Tailed Eagles Rising” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Originally born in Media, Pennsylvania, author Rochelle Reynard lived her first twenty-nine years of life in the suburb of Upper Darby. After graduating high school, she continued her work as a part-time waitress and prepared herself for nursing school by attending Penn State Brandywine. She was accepted to two nursing schools but decided to pursue her passions, literature and writing, which turned out to be one of her greatest blessings.
Less than three years after graduating from Temple University with her bachelor’s degree in English Literature, Reynard earned a graduate teaching certificate in secondary education from Saint Joseph’s University. Her career began as a substitute teacher in many of the school districts in and surrounding Philadelphia, and it was during this time that Reynard attended night classes at Temple University to earn her Master of Liberal Arts degree. Currently, the author resides in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where she works as a teacher, travels, and is preparing to write the many ideas for books from her own observations and experiences.
“My historical fiction novel, ‘White-Tailed Eagles Rising,’ relays my grandmother’s, Stefania Frank’s, firsthand experiences as a twenty-year-old medic during Poland’s 1944 Warsaw Uprising, as well as her captivity and transfer to three Nazi POW camps, two of which were the notorious Stalag VI-C in Oberlangen and Bergen-Belsen’s POW camp,” shares Reynard. “My grandmother’s diary, which she writes during Poland’s sixty-three-day struggle against the Nazis, is found in the appendix of this book. 'The Little Red Book' serves as the primary source for my novel and helps provide an accurate account of her life in occupied Poland. In addition, it also presents a report of her work as an insurgent fighting with the Armia Krajowa (AK).
“The diary’s entries are short and vague. I spent many hours researching the people, activities, and unfolding history in addition to interviewing my grandmother before assimilating the information into the context of her diary. Moreover, intuitive details are added to portray a raw glimpse into Stefania’s war life. Consequently, this approach leads to the novel’s realistic account of everyday life experienced by the Polish insurgents who fought valiantly under the constant threats of death, hunger, shelling, bombing, and unspeakable scenes of cruelty.
“Two other unique characteristics about ‘White-Tailed Eagles Rising’ are that it is setting-driven and is told from the perspective of a woman who is working from the front lines. Both of these features are rare in war narratives since the majority are character-driven and relayed by men. Furthermore, Stefania’s story captures a feminist twist in an era when feminism is not recognized. Ironically, as the biggest tragedy of the twentieth century unfolds, the lines between feminism and a paternalistic society blur on the battlefield but are not recognized afterward.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rochelle Reynard’s enthralling tale provides a memorable glance into the daily struggles and admirable bravery of Polish insurgents against unspeakable evil. Expertly paced and thoroughly researched, “White-Tailed Eagles Rising” is shared with the author’s hope that readers will come to appreciate the insurgents’ revolts against the Nazis and become aware of women’s contributions to the rebellion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “White-Tailed Eagles Rising” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories