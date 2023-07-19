Author Rochelle Reynard’s New Book, "White-Tailed Eagles Rising," is a Stirring Historical Novel of a Young Woman Who Joins the Warsaw Uprising Against the Nazis

Recent release “White-Tailed Eagles Rising,” from Page Publishing author Rochelle Reynard, is a powerful true story set during the Warsaw Uprising that follows the author's grandmother, Stefania Englehardt, a young Polish woman who serves in the forefront of the Polish effort to reclaim their country in various roles, recording each of her daily activities in a small red diary.