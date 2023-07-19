Author Charlotte Street’s New Book, “Miss Bear: My Oversize Coat and the Glasses that Hung Off My Nose,” is a Celebration of the Bond Between a Parent and Child

Recent release “Miss Bear: My Oversize Coat and the Glasses that Hung Off My Nose,” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Street, follows a young bear who is made fun of whenever she dons her mother's clothes. Ignoring the jeers and rude remarks, Miss Bear continues to wear her mother's large coat and glasses that don't quite fit her to remember her mother's love and comforting presence.