Author Charlotte Street’s New Book, “Miss Bear: My Oversize Coat and the Glasses that Hung Off My Nose,” is a Celebration of the Bond Between a Parent and Child
Recent release “Miss Bear: My Oversize Coat and the Glasses that Hung Off My Nose,” from Page Publishing author Charlotte Street, follows a young bear who is made fun of whenever she dons her mother's clothes. Ignoring the jeers and rude remarks, Miss Bear continues to wear her mother's large coat and glasses that don't quite fit her to remember her mother's love and comforting presence.
New Haven, CT, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Street, a certified health and wellness coach with decades of experience in the medical field, has completed her new book, “Miss Bear: My Oversize Coat and the Glasses that Hung Off My Nose”: a beautiful and heart-warming story about the incredible bond that a child and parent continue to share even when one’s parents has passed away.
A resident of New Haven, Connecticut, author Charlotte Street is a medical professional, executive producer, talk show host, and owner of a successful healthy and natural lipstick line called Charlotte Street’s Pucker Up Lip Armour. After losing her mother to cancer and watching her son struggle with the same illness, Charlotte founded a company and talk show entitled “Charlotte Street Lively Living” which is dedicated to teaching individuals how to live life lively through nutrition, fitness, health, and wellness.
“Miss Bear: My Oversize Coat and the Glasses that Hung Off My Nose” follows a young bear who is constantly made fun of for wearing clothes that are too big for her and don’t quite fit her right. Despite the laughter from others, Miss Bear chooses not to care because these clothes belonged to her mother and wearing them helps her to remember her mother’s love and embrace.
Charlotte writes, “A captivating and heart-warming embrace of love, courage, and honor. Dedicated to the memory of an amazing parent who guided a child to see in herself the true meaning of love and to develop the courage to move forward. Standing tall, never allowing the vision, or negative perspective of others who bully, to affect the way we view ourselves. Always appreciating our individual differences and not falling for the hype. Understanding that true love comes in all shapes and sizes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charlotte Street’s moving tale was inspired when the author, following the passing of her mother, held her mother’s favorite teddy bear and felt satisfied by remembering the love that her mother was known to give and the fun things she used to do. By sharing her tale, Charlotte hopes to connect with readers who have also lost their parents to cancer and encourage them to remember the love that was once shared that can never be destroyed.
Through each purchase, readers will help to support The SMWK Network single moms with kids surviving cancer.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Miss Bear: My Oversize Coat and the Glasses that Hung Off My Nose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
