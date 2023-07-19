Author David Roller’s New Book, "The Harbingers of Spring," Follows a Forbidden Love and Decades of the Development of a Festival in the Sweetwater Creek Valley

Recent release “The Harbingers of Spring,” from Page Publishing author David Roller, is a tale of hope set in the surroundings of the author’s grandfather’s farm in Brown County, Indiana, of memories from the first decades of his life, born of childhood loneliness, amid things he would do if he had the choice to get people to come and visit.