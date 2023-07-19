Author David Roller’s New Book, "The Harbingers of Spring," Follows a Forbidden Love and Decades of the Development of a Festival in the Sweetwater Creek Valley
Recent release “The Harbingers of Spring,” from Page Publishing author David Roller, is a tale of hope set in the surroundings of the author’s grandfather’s farm in Brown County, Indiana, of memories from the first decades of his life, born of childhood loneliness, amid things he would do if he had the choice to get people to come and visit.
Shelbyville, IN, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Roller, who has lived on a little hobby farm in Shelby County, Indiana, for over fifty years, has completed his new book, “The Harbingers of Spring”: an immersive novel that serves as a presentation of equality and diversity that follows a girl and boy in their pursuit of forbidden love. This book was built upon stories David made up for his wife, Kathryn, while she struggled with Leukemia to keep her interested in living day by day.
Roller writes, “There are times in life when one desperately tries to keep someone’s attention with your chest ripping open from effort and your mind tumbling about in possibilities to try, to fail at, to succeed with so that this someone very special has held onto a lifeline and wanted to wake up in the morning just to hear a little bit more of a story you were making up about a girl’s adventures in life because that story was about my wife and says in thousands of words the sense of worship one has for your person and yourself, begging you please don’t die and leave me alone because you’ve been everything to me, and I can go on and on forever if you will just stay interested in my tripe and wake to listen. Just listen for now, and tomorrow we will do something more to keep you on the road to recovery.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Roller’s compelling tale presents a global input into a microcosm while the harbingers of spring, from the constellations to the flowers to the wildlife, to annual happenings, mark the growth and education of the two main characters.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Harbingers of Spring" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
