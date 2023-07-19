Author Hopper’s New Book, "Brother Love Runs Deep in These San Jose Streets," Tells the Heartbreaking Story of the Aftermath of the Author’s Brother’s Murder
Recent release “Brother Love Runs Deep in These San Jose Streets,” from Page Publishing author Hopper, shares the author’s experience coping with the loss of his brother, who was murdered at only fourteen years of age.
New York, NY, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hopper has completed his/her new book, “Brother Love Runs Deep in These San Jose Streets”: a gripping and potent work about the author’s life growing up in San Jose, Northern California, living in the mean eastside ghetto, living poor, and just trying to live a better life and make his way to a better surrounding. The work explores the author’s process of dealing with the loss of his younger brother.
Hopper writes, “Once in the third grade, I had a crush on this one little female; her name was Ann Marie. I think that she had a little crush on me too. This one day after our class was over, she got tripped by this other guy. Then I told him to stop it or we would have to fight after school. He said, ‘Sure, I will fight after school.’ So it was on after school. There was a big statue right in front of the school. We went to Anne Darling Elementary School, right on Thirty-Third Street and McKee, very busy part of town. So I waited for this guy near the statue. Here he came; we squared off. There were a lot of other classmates there, waiting for us to get them up. The bell rang. ‘Let’s begin.’ We danced around for just a minute. Then I cracked him in the mouth, then I hit him again till he started to cry—cool.”
Published by Page Publishing, Hopper’s reflective memoir was written with the hope that readers will learn from the author’s experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this raw work can purchase “Brother Love Runs Deep in These San Jose Streets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
