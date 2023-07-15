"The Resilience Roadmap" by Mark Black from Publish Your Purpose
Hartford, CT, July 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Change and disruption have become constants in our lives and work and they aren’t going away. Whether it’s a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, or the mounting demands on our time and energy, there is no shortage of reasons to feel anxious and stressed. In the face of so much change, will you fold under pressure or rise to the occasion?
Mark Black is a heart and double-lung transplant recipient turned four-time marathon runner. He knows a thing or two about successfully channeling change into growth. A leading expert in the field, Mark believes resilience will be the most critical success skill of the twenty-first century. In this book, he reveals a framework for developing and employing resilience in all areas of your life.
In The Resilience Roadmap, you’ll learn:
The mistake you are probably making right now that is sabotaging your resilience.
How to use The Personal Agency Matrix to regain control of your time and energy.
Why crafting a clear and compelling vision of the future is your secret weapon for tapping into stores of discipline and effort you didn’t know you had.
How The Strategic Discomfort Method can train you to thrive amidst the multitude of challenges you face.
Dealing with change is one of the few guarantees in life. The Resilience Roadmap gives you the tools to do it successfully.
To purchase your copy of "The Resilience Roadmap: 7 Guideposts for Charting Your Course in a Chaotic World," go to your favorite place to buy books, or order at bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-resilience-roadmap-7-guideposts-for-charting-your-course-in-a-chaotic-world-mark-black/20146632?ean=9798887970226.
Mark Black is a resilience expert, international keynote speaker, and performance coach. Since 2004, he has traveled the globe sharing strategies for building resilience with hundreds of organizations including national associations, non-profits, and fortune 100 companies like ExxonMobil and Mercedes-Benz. In 2006, Mark married his remarkable wife Marise. They live on the east coast of Canada with their three children. For more information about working with Mark, go to: markblack.ca.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/.
