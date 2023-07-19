Polly Grace’s New Book, “The Life and Times of Me, Myself, and I,” is a Riveting Memoir That Tells a Powerful Story of the Author’s Ability to Adapt to Change
Recent release “The Life and Times of Me, Myself, and I,” from Page Publishing author Polly Grace, is a story of resilience. Throughout several life-changing moves and marriages, Polly Grace has always come out on top. Her quick and honest writing style reveals a storied life filled with lessons learned.
New York, NY, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Polly Grace, a gifted author who now calls Oregon her home after traveling the world, has completed her new book, “The Life and Times of Me, Myself, and I”: a gripping and potent memoir brimming with twists and turns and a whole lot of heart.
“This is no dress rehearsal; this is life!” says author Polly Grace. “Life is about faith, family, and friends! Life is about the journey, the fulfilments, with no regrets! Life means that sometimes we have to go back to the beginning to find our way forward! Writing this book has allowed me to do just that, to go back to the beginning and find my way forward.”
Published by Page Publishing, Polly Grace’s fascinating tale chronicles a sixty-eight-year journey through the eyes of the author. Grace had a charmed childhood growing up just outside of Philadelphia. She lived on a sprawling five acres of land and enjoyed attending her prestigious and historic private school. Polly Grace’s life soon changed following the divorce of her parents. Her mother was presented with the opportunity to travel through Europe and took Grace with her, but little did the author know that she would never be returning to her beloved Philadelphia.
Polly Grace and her mother’s trip throughout Europe and behind the Iron Curtain seemed to kickstart Grace’s life full of drastic changes. Surviving living in several states and learning from several marriages, Grace’s story is filled with valuable lessons. Her relatable yet intriguing tales are sure to captivate readers and teach them a thing or two about life.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Life and Times of Me, Myself, and I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
