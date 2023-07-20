Author Dr. John Telford’s New Book, “Athletes, Activism, & Apple Boughs: A DETROIT Poetic Epic,” is a Meaningful Collection of Powerful Poetry
Recent release “Athletes, Activism, & Apple boughs: A DETROIT Poetic Epic,” from Page Publishing author Dr. John Telford, is an impactful collection of thought-provoking poems inspired by the author’s experiences.
Detroit, MI, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. John Telford, activist educator, artist, musician, athlete, author, Detroit public schools’ Poet-in-Residence, and a Sharon (Connecticut) Creative Arts Foundation Prize Poet, has completed his new book, “Athletes, Activism, & Apple boughs: A DETROIT Poetic Epic”: a gripping and potent collection of autobiographical poetry.
Dr. John Telford Poet—has been writing poetry since 1948 when he was twelve. Born in January 1936, he grew up on Detroit’s near west side, attended three Detroit public schools—two on the west side and one on the east—and earned three degrees from Detroit’s Wayne State University, which named him its Distinguished Alumnus of the Year in 2001 (not for his world-class-athlete status but for his lifelong human-rights activism).
He was inducted into the Detroit Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1978 for his 1950s exploits as a record-breaking high school sprinter and an NCAA and NAAU All-American in the quarter mile, for which competitive distance he wrote a techniques book—"The Longest Dash"—having gone undefeated at the 200/400-meter distances representing the United States on the national team in Europe.
His other books are "A Life on the RUN—Seeking & Safeguarding Social Justice," "What OLD MEN Know—A Definitive Dictionary & Almanac of Advice," "Creative Insubordination-40 Successful Strategies," "The lifelong POETIC PRANCINGS of mad John," "Will the FIRST—The Saga of Sports/Civil-Rights Pioneer WILL ROBINSON," and a localized novelette of fictionalized fact entitled "The Poet-Emperor of EARTH—An In-Depth Dialogue with The DEITY" that incidentally puts a pre-presidential Donald Trump in an interesting place. He also has written an as-yet-unpublished gothic novel—"The Eye in the Emerald"—set in 15th century Scotland, the birthplace of his fighter father.
A lifelong educator first and foremost, Dr. Telford administrated at Macomb (County) Community College and five suburban-Detroit school districts, and he taught at Oakland and Wayne State Universities and in the Detroit Public Schools, where he also worked in six administrative capacities intermittently between 1967 and 2003, and where he then served as the Superintendent in 2012. Among his other awards, six he particularly prizes are the Joe Louis Memorial Foundation’s Spirit of the Champ Award, the Kettering Foundation-sponsored *IDEA Distinguished Educator Award, the Detroit Team for Justice Award, the Detroit City Council’s Spirit of Detroit Award, the Urban Legacy Award from the Urban Information Network (Detroit and Chicago), Congregation Shir Tikvah’s award for “stamping out prejudice and bigotry,” and the Detroit Track & Field Old-Timers’ Lifetime Achievement Award—which he especially values because it was given to him by his fellow athletes. His traumatic experiences of being incarcerated as a teen and then getting expelled from his first high school for assaulting an administrator helped to generate his ongoing crusades to salvage troubled youth—three of whom he taught during his second stint at Detroit Southeastern High School between 2017 and 2019—students Kareem Powell (who wrote movingly about his neglectfully absent father), Malaya Reed, and Kristopher Gould.
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. John Telford's work offers a look into the author's extraordinary life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Athletes, Activism, & Apple Boughs: A DETROIT Poetic Epic" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
