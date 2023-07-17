Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters Expands Organic Flavored Coffee Line: a Healthier Alternative to Harmful Additives
Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters expands with all-organic flavored coffee: Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut. No harmful additives like propylene glycol and potassium sorbate. The only 100% USDA Organic and bird-friendly certified flavored coffee.
Tampa, FL, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters, a renowned advocate for healthier coffee, is proud to introduce their expanded line of all organic flavored coffees: Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut. With a focus on consumer health and wellness, Java Planet aims to provide a superior alternative to traditional flavored coffees laden with harmful additives.
One of the concerning additives found in flavored coffees is propylene glycol. Despite its common use as a stabilizing agent, propylene glycol has been linked to potential toxicity, particularly impacting the kidneys and liver. The detrimental effects on these vital organs raise concerns about the health risks associated with seemingly harmless flavored coffee.
Furthermore, propylene glycol has been associated with symptoms affecting the nervous system, including headaches, dizziness, and confusion. The potential effects of this additive become especially worrisome for individuals who regularly consume flavored coffee.
Another commonly used preservative in flavored coffees is potassium sorbate. Studies have revealed that potassium sorbate can have harmful effects on white blood cells, potentially increasing the risk of cancer. Its genotoxic properties pose a threat to genetic material, potentially leading to mutations and the development of cancer cells.
Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters offers a compelling solution by crafting their flavored coffees with USDA Organic certified natural flavor oils that contain organic cane alcohol, organic glycerin, and organic flavors (derived from plant, vegetable, or fruit material and does not contain any artificial or synthetic additives).
It is free from harmful additives like propylene glycol and potassium sorbate. By choosing their certified organic coffees, consumers can indulge in delicious flavors without compromising their health.
Java Planet's commitment to consumer well-being is exemplified in their 100% USDA Organic certified flavored coffees, which are completely free from harmful additives like potassium sorbate. By selecting Java Planet's organic coffees, customers can savor delightful flavors without worrying about the potential risks associated with this preservative.
Artificial sweeteners, such as sucralose, found in coffee syrups also pose concerns for health-conscious consumers. Recent studies have shown that sucralose can cause DNA changes with serious consequences for cell function and the potential for increased risk of certain health problems.
Aware of emerging research on the impact of sucralose on DNA, Java Planet emphasizes the importance of selecting organic flavored coffees free from sucralose and other artificial sweeteners. By doing so, coffee lovers can enjoy the flavors they love without compromising their well-being.
Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters invites consumers to explore their expanded line of organic flavored coffees, including the enticing Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut varieties. For a healthier and more enjoyable coffee experience, visit the Java Planet website at https://jporganiccoffee.com/pages/flavors or their official Amazon store at amazon.com/javaplanetcoffee.
Java Planet Organic Coffee Roasters invites consumers to explore their expanded line of organic flavored coffees, including the enticing Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut varieties. For a healthier and more enjoyable coffee experience, visit the Java Planet website at https://jporganiccoffee.com/pages/flavors or their official Amazon store at amazon.com/javaplanetcoffee.
