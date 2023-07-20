M. Courtano’s New Book, "How Athena Found Her Owl and Other Curiosities," is a Delightful and Uplifting Reimagining of Greek Mythology for Young Readers
Recent release “How Athena Found Her Owl and Other Curiosities,” from Page Publishing author M. Courtano, is the charming tale of how Zeus’ daughter, Athena, learned to conquer her greatest weakness through the power of teamwork with an unlikely sidekick.
New York, NY, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M. Courtano, a whimsical author who claims to have walked the earth with the Olympian gods himself, has completed his new book, “How Athena Found Her Owl and Other Curiosities”: a fanciful and fun story about a powerful goddess getting help from the tiniest of creatures.
“Step into the mysterious and magical world of the ancient Olympians and discover how the goddess Athena came to be associated with the owl,” says M. Courtano. “This story explores themes of trust, paternal love, curiosity, and enduring friendship. ‘How Athena Found Her Owl’ can be read aloud comfortably in fifteen to twenty minutes. The text adds to the Homeric tradition, leading to new discussions about Greek mythology and ‘other curiosities.’”
Published by Page Publishing, M. Courtano’s playful tale tells the story of Athena, the goddess of art and craftwork. Legend has it that Zeus, king of the gods, pulled Athena out of his own head one day when he had a bad headache. Athena had the unique ability to see the future and all of its possibilities, and she grew very wise as a result. But because she could see so far into the future, she lost all concept of the past.
Athena knew she could never be truly wise without any memory of time that has passed. This saddened her and her father, Zeus. In an attempt to cheer her up, Zeus gifted her a special helmet adorned with feathers. Athena noticed the feathers started to shake, like that of a bird. She knew she must go to the forest.
There, Athena met with a large black-winged owl named Glafski. He took her to the grove where his family of owls lived. Upon sight of the smallest owl, Vaya, the feathers on Athena’s helmet began to shake, as if it was destined that Vaya would help the goddess. Could this young owl provide the wisdom of the past that Athena so needed?
Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase "How Athena Found Her Owl and Other Curiosities" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
