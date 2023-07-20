M. Courtano’s New Book, "How Athena Found Her Owl and Other Curiosities," is a Delightful and Uplifting Reimagining of Greek Mythology for Young Readers

Recent release “How Athena Found Her Owl and Other Curiosities,” from Page Publishing author M. Courtano, is the charming tale of how Zeus’ daughter, Athena, learned to conquer her greatest weakness through the power of teamwork with an unlikely sidekick.