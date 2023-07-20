Author Chris A. Kirven Jr.’s New Book, "I Never Gave Up," is a Thought-Provoking Story of How the Author Was Unjustly Imprisoned Due to a Broken Legal System
Recent release “I Never Gave Up,” from Page Publishing author Chris A. Kirven Jr., is a true account of a mishandling of justice that leads to the author's wrongful incarceration. Through sharing his story, Kirven Jr. hopes to connect with those who have suffered a similar fate as him, and spark change in a corrupt judicial system that destroys lives and allows rampant racial bias and profiling.
Richmond, VA, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chris A. Kirven Jr., who loves to counsel and give positive advice and solutions to his family and friends and hopes to one day soon become a motivational speaker and relationship counselor, has completed his new book, “I Never Gave Up”: a powerful memoir that follows the author’s struggles after being wrongfully convicted and his journey to right the wrongs that were done to him by the justice system of America.
Kirven Jr. writes, “This is a true story of a man who has spent most of his life in prison due to an unjust system and the struggles and hardships he has faced as a result. Our system is broken, and [my] story shows you how life changes. [I] wrote the story to motivate, inspire, and encourage people to stay strong and to not let the people in life or the system break them. Go for what you believe in. It is better to attempt and fail than not attempt at all. Change is possible. People are so used to being told what they can’t do, and they begin believing it and don’t attempt to do. People need motivation, inspiration, and encouragement. Who better to give this to them than someone who has walked a mile in their shoes.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chris A. Kirven Jr.’s compelling tale is a poignant and eye-opening story that reveals a fate that many Black Americans face after getting caught up in the legal system. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Kirven Jr. weaves an intimate self-portrait as he invites readers along on his journey to fight back against those that have wronged him and regain his freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "I Never Gave Up" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
