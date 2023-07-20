Author Chris A. Kirven Jr.’s New Book, "I Never Gave Up," is a Thought-Provoking Story of How the Author Was Unjustly Imprisoned Due to a Broken Legal System

Recent release “I Never Gave Up,” from Page Publishing author Chris A. Kirven Jr., is a true account of a mishandling of justice that leads to the author's wrongful incarceration. Through sharing his story, Kirven Jr. hopes to connect with those who have suffered a similar fate as him, and spark change in a corrupt judicial system that destroys lives and allows rampant racial bias and profiling.