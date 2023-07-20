Author Millie DuCheny’s New Book, “Grammy's Tuesday Tea Party,” Tells the Tale of the Special Quality Time a Young Girl Shares with Her Grandma During a Tea Party

Recent release “Grammy's Tuesday Tea Party,” from Covenant Books author Millie DuCheny, is an adorable tale that centers around a young girl, who wakes up excited to visit her grandma for their weekly tea parties. Together, the two will spend time playing games and creating memories that will last a lifetime.