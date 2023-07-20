Author Millie DuCheny’s New Book, “Grammy's Tuesday Tea Party,” Tells the Tale of the Special Quality Time a Young Girl Shares with Her Grandma During a Tea Party
Recent release “Grammy's Tuesday Tea Party,” from Covenant Books author Millie DuCheny, is an adorable tale that centers around a young girl, who wakes up excited to visit her grandma for their weekly tea parties. Together, the two will spend time playing games and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Secaucus, NJ, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Millie DuCheny, a loving grandmother of five and an author of short stories and poetry who has been awarded the Editor’s Choice Award and the Golden Poet Award for her work, has completed her new book, “Grammy's Tuesday Tea Party”: a charming story of a little girl who heads to her grandmother’s house every week to have a fun-filled tea party.
DuCheny writes, “‘Grammy’s Tuesday Tea Party’ is a heartwarming story about a special time between a grandmother and granddaughter that will live in the child’s heart and memory forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Millie DuCheny’s new book, much like her other works, is inspired by the love she holds for her family, as well as the beautiful experiences she shares with her children and grandchildren. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring DuCheny’s story to life, “Grammy’s Tuesday Tea Party” will delight readers of all ages and show the wonderful connection grandmothers and their grandchildren can share.
Readers can purchase “Grammy's Tuesday Tea Party” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
