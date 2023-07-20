Author Michael Floyd’s New Book, "I'm Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference," is a Love Letter to the Art of Teaching and Uplifting Students
Recent release “I'm Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference,” from Covenant Books author Michael Floyd, is a reminder that learning can be exciting, entertaining, and fun. Today’s teachers face an unprecedented number of challenges, but Floyd’s teaching philosophies can inspire and reassure an educator at any phase of their career.
Fort Wayne, IN, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Floyd, an award-winning educator with over fifty years of experience, has completed his new book, “I'm Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference”: a moving memoir that fondly looks back on a lifetime of teaching and provides motivation for the state of education going forward.
Floyd writes, “Why would anyone in their right mind want to become a teacher especially in this crazy pandemic age? There is a national teacher shortage crisis for certain, and that places added responsibilities and pressure on other teachers in schools. The truth is that we really need good teachers now, perhaps more than ever. As teachers, we at times face angry and hostile parent groups and a merciless, raging pandemic that dramatically altered teaching from social distancing in classrooms to contract tracing to virtual learning to in-person learning sometimes or both simultaneously. For public school teachers, career politicians bent on their unwavering agendas to abandon and bury public education is a continual threat. The freedom needed to teach and make a difference in the lives of students is replaced with forced data collection for political reasons. Politics needs to be put aside, and students need to be placed first, a genuine top priority.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Floyd’s new book shares the author’s unique system of project-based learning meant to foster engagement. Over his five decades of teaching experience, Floyd has mastered the keys to student success. Floyd knows that learning can be exciting, and leading with compassion and humor can make all the difference in a student’s life.
Being an educator requires one to be a master of multitasking with a determined spirit. Outside factors like politics and a global pandemic make the modern era an extremely difficult time to be a teacher. Despite all of this, Michael Floyd writes about the joy being an educator can bring. “I’m Just a Teacher” is sure to encourage aspiring educators and remind seasoned ones of why they chose this important profession.
Readers can purchase “I'm Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
