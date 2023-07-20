Author Michael Floyd’s New Book, "I'm Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference," is a Love Letter to the Art of Teaching and Uplifting Students

Recent release “I'm Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference,” from Covenant Books author Michael Floyd, is a reminder that learning can be exciting, entertaining, and fun. Today’s teachers face an unprecedented number of challenges, but Floyd’s teaching philosophies can inspire and reassure an educator at any phase of their career.