Author Edwidge B. Roumer’s New Book, "Weave of Arachnids," is a Realistic Fiction That Depicts the Dysfunction of a Family and the Ensuing Drastic Psychological Effects

Recent release “Weave of Arachnids,” from Page Publishing author Edwidge B. Roumer, speaks to the impact of adults’ decisions and actions on the lives of their children, as told through a family’s severe dysfunction.