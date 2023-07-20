Author Edwidge B. Roumer’s New Book, "Weave of Arachnids," is a Realistic Fiction That Depicts the Dysfunction of a Family and the Ensuing Drastic Psychological Effects
Recent release “Weave of Arachnids,” from Page Publishing author Edwidge B. Roumer, speaks to the impact of adults’ decisions and actions on the lives of their children, as told through a family’s severe dysfunction.
Bossier City, LA, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Edwidge B. Roumer has completed her new book, “Weave of Arachnids”: a gripping and potent novel that portrays the devastating effects their choices have on their emotional and psychological state of mind.
Roumer writes, “Edith glanced at her best friend, Marguerite, who was too delighted about the idea of having her for a whole month to have noticed that her friend was a bit disturbed. They were all sitting in the cozy living room of Celine’s garden house with its bright-colored cushioned chairs and its wicker furniture, talking about this and that, unaware of the fiction between mother and daughter. Marguerite came unannounced that Sunday morning with her brother-in-law Larry Lenox and her younger sister Claire to get Edith. As they chatted and laughed merrily, Edith quietly got up and went to pack a few things. In normal circumstances, she would have asked the girls to come keep her company while she packed, but her situation was far from being a normal one. Honestly, it was not because she was keeping secrets from her friend that she did not invite Marguerite to come help her pack, but rather because she was embarrassed to let anyone see what kind of accommodations were made for her. Shame was a feeling she was very familiar with throughout her childhood and that she could not shake off no matter what she did. It was evident that her stay at her mother’s was never intended to be permanent—she understood it now. It was like making room for an unexpected guest who would leave soon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edwidge B. Roumer’s mesmerizing tale addresses the vulnerability of human emotions in the presence of egoism, infidelity, and addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Weave of Arachnids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Roumer writes, “Edith glanced at her best friend, Marguerite, who was too delighted about the idea of having her for a whole month to have noticed that her friend was a bit disturbed. They were all sitting in the cozy living room of Celine’s garden house with its bright-colored cushioned chairs and its wicker furniture, talking about this and that, unaware of the fiction between mother and daughter. Marguerite came unannounced that Sunday morning with her brother-in-law Larry Lenox and her younger sister Claire to get Edith. As they chatted and laughed merrily, Edith quietly got up and went to pack a few things. In normal circumstances, she would have asked the girls to come keep her company while she packed, but her situation was far from being a normal one. Honestly, it was not because she was keeping secrets from her friend that she did not invite Marguerite to come help her pack, but rather because she was embarrassed to let anyone see what kind of accommodations were made for her. Shame was a feeling she was very familiar with throughout her childhood and that she could not shake off no matter what she did. It was evident that her stay at her mother’s was never intended to be permanent—she understood it now. It was like making room for an unexpected guest who would leave soon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edwidge B. Roumer’s mesmerizing tale addresses the vulnerability of human emotions in the presence of egoism, infidelity, and addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Weave of Arachnids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories