An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- An Iliad returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre. This production, based on Homer's epic poem "The Iliad," will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through an adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.
Directed by David Ellenstein and starring Richard Baird.
An Iliad will be performed on August 14 and 15, 2023 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased on their website or by calling the Box Office (858) 481-1055.
Richard Baird* (THE POET) Mr. Baird is an award‐winning actor, director and producer. Richard is the Founding Artistic Director of Poor Players Theatre Company and New Fortune Theatre Company. He also served as Associate Artistic Director for Southwest Shakespeare Company 2008‐09. Richard has been seen throughout the United States in regional theatres. Internationally he played The Poet in An Iliad in Kotor and Zabljak in Montenegro. Select acting credits include North Coast Rep: The Cherry Orchard, An Iliad, The Homecoming, Ben Butler, Holmes & Watson, Betrayal, Hedda Gabler, Romeo and Juliet, Gabriel, Way Downriver, The Tempest, Ghosts and many more; New Fortune: Public Enemy (west coast premiere), As You Like It, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Birthday Party, Henry V (Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Performance and for Outstanding Direction) Old Globe: Dolls House; Chicago Shakespeare Theatre: The Madness of King George III and Cyrano de Bergerac; San Diego Rep: Disgraced; Backyard Renaissance: American Buffalo. Arizona Theatre Company: Disgraced, Romeo and Juliet; Santa Barbara Ensemble Theatre: Measure for Measure; Southwest Shakespeare Company: Cyrano de Bergerac (Arizoni Best Actor Winner), Taming of the Shrew (AriZoni Best Actor Winner), Othello, Tartuffe, The Winter’s Tale, The Merchant of Venice; Kingsmen Shakespeare: Macbeth, The Winter’s Tale; Portland Centre Stage: A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Oregon Shakespeare Festival: The Winter’s Tale, Cyrano de Bergerac, Two Gentlemen of Verona; Santa Cruz Shakespeare: Macbeth. Directing credits include: The Changeling (Oregon Shakespeare Festival Black Swan series); North Coast Rep: Of Mice and Men, Amadeus, A Walk in the Woods and Dancing Lessons; Southwest Shakespeare Company: As You Like It and The Winter’s Tale; Backyard Renaissance: An Experiment with an Airpump and The October Night of Johnny Zero; Diversionary Theatre: Edward II; Intrepid Theatre: Much Ado about Nothing; Poor Players: Titus Andronicus, Othello, Measure for Measure (three times), Coriolanus, Much Ado About Nothing, Henry IV, Part One, Taming of the Shrew, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Merchant of Venice.
