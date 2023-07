As You Like It at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Solana Beach, CA, July 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this pastoral romantic comedy, As You Like It, as its next student production that will tour to three different outdoor venues in three different cities - Admission is free.Featured in the two casts are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla Shores; Bugz Baltzer, San Diego; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Sarah McKnight, Ramona; Katherine Teyssier, Sorrento Valley; Noé Tsimis, Encinitas; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).Performances are July 21 through 22 at the San Diego Botanic Garden: Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024, July 27th through 29th at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom: 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar 92014 (Use entrance South off of San Andres Dr near California Bank & Trust to get to parking lot and dirt path to venue) and August 3rd through 5th at La Colonia Park Courtyard: 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075 all with show times at 5:30pm. Admission is free at all venues. No advance reservations are needed. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own outdoor seating and blankets.