"Paws in the Park" Event: Celebrating Pets and Well-Being in Mumbai
Join us for the exciting "Paws in the Park" event in Mumbai, a celebration for pets and their well-being. Get free rabies vaccinations and enjoy engaging activities, and premium pet supplies. Be a part of this extraordinary day.
Mumbai, India, July 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the upcoming "Paws in the Park" event, a celebration of pets and their well-being. The event will be held on 15-Aug-23 from 9 am to 5 pm at the picturesque location of XRXW+C9C, Parel Village, Sindhu Nagar, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400012.
"Paws in the Park" provides pet parents from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai with an opportunity to come together, bond, and create memorable experiences with their beloved pets. The primary objective of this event is to raise awareness about the well-being of furry companions, with a focus on the importance of vaccinating them against rabies. It aims to provide an enjoyable experience for both pets and their owners.
Highlights of the "Paws in the Park" Event:
Free Rabies Vaccination Drive: Goodman Vetcare is offering free rabies vaccinations for all attending pets, emphasizing their commitment to the health and safety of pets. Skilled veterinarians will be present at the event location to administer the vaccines, ensuring the well-being of the pets.
Engaging Activities for Pets and Their Owners: Attendees can participate in a wide range of exciting activities designed for both pets and their owners. These activities aim to strengthen the bond between pets and their loving parents, fostering a sense of companionship and joy.
Brand Stalls: Explore brand stalls showcasing premium pet supplies, including nourishing food options, engaging toys, and stylish accessories. Renowned brands such as Royal Canine, Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, and more will present their latest offerings. Exclusive discounts and offers will be available for attendees.
Free Entry and Registration: The "Paws in the Park" event welcomes all pet parents and pet enthusiasts. There are no registration fees, making it accessible to everyone. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with pet-related activities and learning opportunities.
For more information or to register for the event, please visit the official event website at https://blog.animeal.in/paws-in-the-park-free-rabies-vaccination-camp/.
About Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd.: Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of pet supplies and veterinary care located in Sewri, Mumbai. Offering a wide range of products and trusted brands, including Royal Canine, Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, and Canine Creek, Goodman Vetcare aims to provide the best care for pets and assist pet parents in keeping their furry companions healthy and happy.
Media Contact: Sudhanshu Nileshkumar Parab
Marketing Executive
Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd.
Phone: 99004471093
Email: bark@animeal.in
"Paws in the Park" provides pet parents from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai with an opportunity to come together, bond, and create memorable experiences with their beloved pets. The primary objective of this event is to raise awareness about the well-being of furry companions, with a focus on the importance of vaccinating them against rabies. It aims to provide an enjoyable experience for both pets and their owners.
Highlights of the "Paws in the Park" Event:
Free Rabies Vaccination Drive: Goodman Vetcare is offering free rabies vaccinations for all attending pets, emphasizing their commitment to the health and safety of pets. Skilled veterinarians will be present at the event location to administer the vaccines, ensuring the well-being of the pets.
Engaging Activities for Pets and Their Owners: Attendees can participate in a wide range of exciting activities designed for both pets and their owners. These activities aim to strengthen the bond between pets and their loving parents, fostering a sense of companionship and joy.
Brand Stalls: Explore brand stalls showcasing premium pet supplies, including nourishing food options, engaging toys, and stylish accessories. Renowned brands such as Royal Canine, Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, and more will present their latest offerings. Exclusive discounts and offers will be available for attendees.
Free Entry and Registration: The "Paws in the Park" event welcomes all pet parents and pet enthusiasts. There are no registration fees, making it accessible to everyone. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with pet-related activities and learning opportunities.
For more information or to register for the event, please visit the official event website at https://blog.animeal.in/paws-in-the-park-free-rabies-vaccination-camp/.
About Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd.: Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of pet supplies and veterinary care located in Sewri, Mumbai. Offering a wide range of products and trusted brands, including Royal Canine, Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, and Canine Creek, Goodman Vetcare aims to provide the best care for pets and assist pet parents in keeping their furry companions healthy and happy.
Media Contact: Sudhanshu Nileshkumar Parab
Marketing Executive
Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd.
Phone: 99004471093
Email: bark@animeal.in
Contact
Sudhanshu ParabContact
+91 9004471093
Animeal.in
+91 9004471093
Animeal.in
Categories