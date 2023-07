Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Consequences Beyond Belief," by Penelope Red

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 17, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About Consequences Beyond Belief:Consequences Beyond Belief is a first-hand account of shame, guilt, drugs, hope, love and mental health from a child of an addict. Nothing is out of bounds, and it is not dramatised or stripped back. There are a lot of references to research conducted in terms of mental health and addiction from various sources.Social norms teach what a heroin addict may look like. Common perceptions by the media and popular films such as show themes of desperate addicts who may be homeless, lacking work or even resorting to prostitution. Even popular music sometimes shows the dark side of drug addiction.This story breaks statistics and challenges what we think we know.Consequences Beyond Belief is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 142 pagesPaperback ISBN-13: 9781800945425 and 9781800945593Hardback ISBN-13: 9781800945548Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.91 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0C4X6WPT6Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CBB1Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Charitable AimsThrough this book, the author will be raising vital funds for the NSPCC, the UK’s leading children's charity, incorporated by Royal Charter.Registered charity in England and Wales (216401), Scotland (SC037717) and Jersey (384).About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002