Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Consequences Beyond Belief," by Penelope Red
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Consequences Beyond Belief" – an account from the child of a drug addict by Penelope Red.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 17, 2023
Consequences Beyond Belief is a first-hand account of shame, guilt, drugs, hope, love and mental health from a child of an addict. Nothing is out of bounds, and it is not dramatised or stripped back. There are a lot of references to research conducted in terms of mental health and addiction from various sources.
Social norms teach what a heroin addict may look like. Common perceptions by the media and popular films such as show themes of desperate addicts who may be homeless, lacking work or even resorting to prostitution. Even popular music sometimes shows the dark side of drug addiction.
This story breaks statistics and challenges what we think we know.
Consequences Beyond Belief is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 142 pages
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781800945425 and 9781800945593
Hardback ISBN-13: 9781800945548
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.91 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0C4X6WPT6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CBB1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Charitable Aims
Through this book, the author will be raising vital funds for the NSPCC, the UK’s leading children's charity, incorporated by Royal Charter.
Registered charity in England and Wales (216401), Scotland (SC037717) and Jersey (384).
