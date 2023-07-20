Author Claude Phipps’s New Book, "An American Family History: A Memoir," Takes Readers on a Spellbinding Journey Through the Author’s Family History
Recent release “An American Family History: A Memoir,” from Page Publishing author Claude Phipps, takes readers back to 1812 into the family’s history, beginning with the birth of John M. Phipps, who had become a mysterious recluse in Shenandoah, Iowa, by age ninety-three.
Santa Fe, NM, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Claude Phipps has completed his new book, “An American Family History: A Memoir”: a fascinating work that uncovers the story of one family’s roots.
Author Claude Phipps earned BS and MS degrees at MIT and a Ph.D. in plasma physics at Stanford in 1972, completing the first laser-plasma interaction experiment there, using laser Thomson scattering to measure electron and ion velocity distributions. He worked in the Livermore ICF program and the Los Alamos laser program. At Los Alamos, he was associate director for the Alliance for Photonic Technology, facilitating peaceful applications of lab technology, project leader for the laser effects program, and developed a well-regarded general theory for predicting pulsed laser pressure on surfaces in vacuum. He formed Photonic Associates, LLC, in Santa Fe in 1995 to further develop laser space propulsion.
He invented the Orion and L’Adroit concepts for laser space debris reentry and collaborated with Christophe Bonnal of CNES to develop the Just-in-Time Collison Avoidance concept. He is author of 145 refereed scientific journal publications in optics, laser applications, and laser interaction theory and 158 international conference presentations. He originated and was chair of the High Power Laser Ablation (HPLA) conferences in Santa Fe from 1998 to 2022. He is author or contributor to three books on laser interaction, plus a popular science book titled No Wonder You Wonder (Springer 2016).
Phipps writes, “I come from long-lived people. John M., Dad’s great-grandfather, lived to 104, and his twin Eli to 108. I sit up straighter even today when I look at John M. They were both ‘God-fearing,’ as they said in those days, but Eli added that ‘the only way to live long and happy is to follow the teachings of nature.’ Sounds good to me! It’s said that Eli never needed a physician until his last illness. In the early days of Colorado, he owned the first steam-powered sawmill in Colorado and spent nine months sawing lumber which built the first buildings in Denver. John M. and Eli were twins, born February 14, 1812, in Abingdon, Virginia. That’s when the British attacked Washington, and the British and Russians had the War of 1812. An article in the New York Times announced his death December 11, 1916. Sydney Phipps, a Californian on Eli’s side of the family, states, ‘The most pronounced characteristic of the Phipps family is their longevity.’ I hope I share that DNA.”
Published by Page Publishing, Claude Phipps’s remarkable tale invites readers to discover the author’s family’s history.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “An American Family History: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
